It’s that time of year again. The shoulder season when we’re enjoying the cooler temperatures of the tail end of spring, not yet succumbing to the dog days of summer.
Those cooler days bring an abundance of locally grown lettuces to the Produce Department at The Patch and it’s time to celebrate the mighty salad.
Right now, we’re marveling at all the seasonal delights coming from Bluebird Farm. Look for Batavian, Green Leaf and Little Gems lettuce. Malaika Bishop oversees the operation, managing 150+ varieties of flowers on a plot near Nevada City and one and a half acres at Woolman at Sierra Friends Center.
Bishop, a former Board of Director at BriarPatch, has been working to create sustainable and just food systems for over 20 years and co-directed Sierra Harvest from 2013-2021. She continues to serve as Stewardship Associate at the nonprofit.
Early in her food justice journey, Bishop co-founded People’s Grocery, a food justice non-profit in Oakland and is a past recipient of the Jefferson Award for Public Service. We’re thrilled to watch her local farm bloom!
Looking for healthy lunch inspiration? Try this recipe for Chickpea “Chicken” Salad as a meatless vegan alternative that goes great as a topping on a bed of leafy greens. Loaded with chickpeas, crunchy veggies, tangy cranberries, nuts and a zippy tahini dressing, you’ll love this nourishing and satisfying dish. Also great in wraps, sandwiches and as a dip for veggie crudites.
3 cups cooked or 2 cans (15 oz) chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
4 Tbsp champagne, white wine or apple cider
½ cup walnuts or pecans, roughly chopped
½ cup scallions, thinly sliced, white & green parts
Salt & freshly ground pepper to taste (about ½ tsp each)
2 Tbsp water (about this amount – as needed depending on how thick tahini is)
In a small bowl combine tahini, vinegar, water and maple syrup. Add more water, or vinegar, to thin out dressing, as desired.
Set aside for 30 minutes to allow flavors to come together.
In a large bowl, add garbanzo beans and roughly mash with a strong fork or potato masher. Mash at least three-quarters of the chickpeas so it binds well.
Add celery, red pepper, cranberries, nuts, scallions, salt, pepper and dressing, and mix well.
Serve on your favorite bread as a closed or open-faced sandwich with avocado slices and tomatoes if you have them handy, or in one of these ways below:
Salad: Serve on a bed of leafy greens.
Wraps: Great for making tortilla wraps, tucking into pita bread or made into lettuce wraps.
Crackers: Scoop up with a variety of crackers, pita chips or rye crisps.
Veggies: Delicious with fresh veggies for scooping. Use red bell pepper, jicama, celery or carrots, cucumber, zucchini, etc.