My husband will tell you that if you’re ever invited over to his parents’ house for dinner, you’ll get one of two things: mushroom tacos, or Gibanica with Serbski Salat.
Gibanica is a cheese-and-filo creation that can be sweet or savory, like the recipe here. The name is attributed to the word güba, which means “to fold,” or the Egyptian word gebna, the white cheese used. It is a type of layered strudel, a combination of Turkish and Austrian influences. Today you can find versions of this dish in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and other regions of former Yugoslavia.
It has to be one of the easiest recipes using filo, since you only oil and layer a few sheets... the rest of them you gently wad up like a piece of paper to shoot into the recycling bin!
My father-in-law, O’B (high school nickname for his last name, O’Brien), did doctoral research in Serbia back when it was a constituent republic of Yugoslavia, and he made and ate a lot Gibanica (say Geeb-A-Neat-Za), along with the simple tomato and onion salad, Serbski Salat. Both are simple — “really hard to mess up” as O’B says. Who wouldn’t want a delicious go-to meal especially when you’ve got guests and want to focus on them?
The combination of cheeses, seltzer and olive oil is O’B’s way of recreating the taste and texture of the farmer’s cheese he made Gibanica with back in his doctoral days, cheese that’s not available here.
This version of Serbski Salat is simply tomatoes and onions dressed in olive oil and vinegar. It’s a great foil for the light and flaky Gibanica. Sometimes it includes cucumbers and bell peppers, but here we’ve kept it simple so those amazing heirlooms can really shine.
Gibanica and Serbski Salat
6 servings
Ingredients
1 package filo dough
2 large eggs
1 pound feta cheese, crumbled fairly fine
1 pound ricotta cheese
¼ cup plus 4-5 Tbsp olive oil
½ cup plus 1 Tbsp plain seltzer
2 – 2 ½ lb heirloom tomatoes, ½” to 1” – inch dice
¾ medium yellow onion, finely diced
1 Tbsp red wine or sherry vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease a 9” x 13” cooking dish with a little oil.
Unroll filo. Lay one sheet into the cooking dish and brush with a little oil. Put another sheet on top of that one and brush again. On a plate, reserve two sheets for later.
Add cheeses to a mixing bowl, combine gently. Stir in ¼ cup oil and ½ cup plain seltzer. Beat eggs with a fork in a separate small bowl, fold into cheese/seltzer mixture.
Working one sheet at a time, gently wad filo into a ball and, using your well-washed hands, dip/drag through cheese/seltzer mixture. Place into cooking dish and continue, gently snugging them in so they’re not squished/crowded but no empty space either. Work through as many sheets that’ll fit comfortably this way; pour any cheesy mix over the top.
Lay one reserved filo sheet on a flat surface and brush gently with oil. Lay the second sheet on top and then place both as the dish’s top layer. Fold in floppy edges.
In a small bowl, mix together 1 Tbsp each seltzer and oil. Pour/spread over top sheet. Cook 40-45 minutes, until top is browned and liquid absorbed.
While Gibanica cooks, place tomatoes and onions in medium bowl. In small bowl or Mason jar, put 2 Tbsp oil and the vinegar and a few pinches salt and pepper. Shake/whisk to combine; pour over tomatoes/onions. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Serve slices of Gibanica with Serbski Salat on the side.
