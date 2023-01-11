Greens are one of the best things you can eat when it comes to health benefits. And, having a relationship with greens, where you celebrate them rather than hold your nose is the ticket to making healthy habits that will take you far in the new year.
Right now, the produce department at BriarPatch is bountiful with seasonal greens from Tuscan kale to buttery chard and smooth and silky baby spinach. We like to sauté a little garlic and olive oil in a pot, toss in chopped greens and add a quarter-cup of water. Give ‘em a stir and then let ’em cook low and slow.
Like its cousins in the cabbage family, kale is packed with health-promoting sulfur compounds, and it has been found to have the greatest antioxidant capacity of all fruits and vegetables.
For an easy, comforting winter meal, check out this week’s recipe for Tuscan Ribollita using Tuscan or Dino kale. This soup gets its name from traditionally reheating leftover bean and vegetable soup the next day and adding bread. Everything comes together in one pot, and most ingredients are kitchen staples.
Tuscan Ribollita
Four Servings
Ingredients
2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 large onion, chopped
2 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Pinch red pepper flakes, more to taste
Kosher salt and freshly-ground pepper
1 Tbsp tomato paste
1 bunch Tuscan (aka lacinato or Dino) kale, stems/tough center ribs removed, leaves chopped
Half of one 28-oz can whole peeled tomatoes
4 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock, or water
4 sprigs fresh thyme
½ tsp dried oregano
1 Parmesan rind
1 bay leaf
1 (15 ½ oz) can cannellini beans, rinsed/drained
2 cups cubed or hand-torn day-old or stale bread
2 Tbsp grated Parmesan
Warm the oil in a large wide pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, 7-8 minutes until partially softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add tomato paste and cook/stir 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in kale and cook/stir 3-4 minutes, until it starts to wilt. Add tomatoes, stock, thyme, oregano, Parmesan rind and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Break up the tomatoes with a wooden spoon.
Pour about ¼ of the beans into a small bowl with a few Tbsp of cooking liquid and mash together with a fork to form a paste. Pour the paste and remaining whole beans into soup; stir to combine. Simmer soup with lid slightly ajar for about 25 minutes, until vegetables are softened but still al dente. Add bread and simmer, partially covered, another 5-7 minutes until bread starts to dissolve into soup and thickens it further.
Before serving, remove thyme sprigs, Parmesan rind and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon ribollita into bowls and top with Parmesan and a drizzle of oil.