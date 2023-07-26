When you get one of these Berry Chia Pops in your hand, you’ll be ch-ch-ch-chillin’! No one will notice all the whole-food goodness hiding behind these cool treats. Right now, summer stone fruit and berries are in their prime at The Patch.
1 cup Berry-Chia Seed Jam
Purée jam, coconut water, lime juice and salt in a blender until smooth.
Add fresh blueberries and pulse just enough to break up some of the berries.
Pour into molds up to ½ inch from the top, insert sticks and freeze until solid – at least 3 hours.
Chia seeds are the key to quick and easy fresh, homemade jam. Their gelling power can transform ripe fruit into a low-sugar, spreadable jam in about 20 minutes! Chia jam is a little more “saucy” than regular jam, but you can still enjoy it on toast, yogurt or oatmeal just like usual. A great way to enjoy summer fruit!
2 cups fresh fruit – berries or stone fruit
1 to 2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 to 2 Tbsp honey, agave, maple syrup or sugar (add more if you’d like)
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds, plus more if needed.
- Note: Start with this ratio of fruit to chia seeds. For thicker jam, stir in more chia seeds one teaspoon at a time.
Remove stems, seeds, pits and skin from the fruit as needed. Chop large fruit into small pieces and leave berries whole.
Put fruit in saucepan over medium heat and cook 5-10 minutes until it breaks down and becomes syrupy. Mash fruit with spatula or potato masher, making it as smooth or lumpy as you’d like.
Stir in 1 Tbsp each of lemon juice and sweetener. Taste. Add more of either as needed. Add the chia seeds, stir to combine. Let stand 5 minutes, check for thickness. Add more chia seeds, 1 tsp at a time for thicker jam. Cool to room temperature.
Transfer jam to a jar. Will thicken further and keep in the fridge for about 2 weeks, or can be frozen for up to 3 months; thaw before using.
Note: Don’t want visible chia seeds? Puree jam in a blender or with an immersion blender.
