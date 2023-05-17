Grilling is often associated with sizzling steaks, juicy burgers and succulent chicken. But let’s not forget about the vibrant world of vegetables.
Grilling transforms veggies into delectable masterpieces on the grill, adds a smoky char, unique depth of flavor and brings out natural sweetness. Grilled veggies are a delightful addition to any meal, whether you’re a vegetarian or simply looking to incorporate more plant-based options into your diet.
Almost any vegetable can be grilled, but some varieties are more well-suited than others. Here at The Patch, we love bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, corn on the cob, asparagus, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. But have you ever tried cauliflower?
Check out our recipe for Spicy Grilled Cauliflower Steaks for the grill and oven. Prepare to be wowed and get your veggie quota.
Spicy Grilled Cauliflower Steaks
½ cup olive oil, plus more for grill
1 large head cauliflower (about 2 ½ pounds)
2 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped
1 Tbsp adobo sauce or ¼ cup adobo seasoning, such as Frontera Chipotle Pepper Adobo
5 garlic cloves, finely minced
5 Tbsp sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
3 Tbsp mild-flavored (light) molasses
1 Tbsp kosher salt to start, more to taste
Cutting cauliflower steaks: Choose a large cauliflower. Trim off the leaves and the bottom of the core. Place coreside down and slice the cauliflower in two down the middle. Continue slicing the cauliflower making about 1-inch slices. You’ll get 3-4 steaks from each head. Reserve the sides and any florets that pop off for another meal, or put them in a grill basket and cook ‘em that way. The steaks are very fragile.
Be careful adding them to the grill or flipping them, so they don’t break apart.
Stir chiles and adobo sauce (or adobo seasoning), garlic, vinegar, molasses, salt, paprika, oregano, cumin and ½ cup oil in a medium bowl to combine.
Heat grill to medium (350°). Brush sauce on one side of each cauliflower steak and place steaks, sauce-side down, on grill. Brush the other side with sauce. Grill cauliflower until charred and begins to soften, 7-8 minutes.
Turn, brush cooked side with sauce, and cook 7-8 more minutes until second side is charred/softened like the first side. Turn again, move to indirect heat, and brush with remaining sauce. Cover grill and continue to grill steaks until tender (paring knife slides into steak center with little resistance), 15-20 minutes.
Transfer cauliflower steaks to a platter and serve with lemon wedges.