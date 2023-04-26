Vegetable soup

This recipe for Mixed Greens Soup with Coconut Milk and Green Curry supplies the dense nutrition your body needs without requiring you to forage in the wild.

Are you looking to take your spring-time detox to the next level?

Eating the young edible tender shoots of spring greens is common among cultures around the globe. And for good reason. Spring greens help cleanse your gut and are the antidote to a long winter diet loaded with heavier foods.