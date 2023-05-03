1260538374

Japanese-Style Soufflé Pancakes are fluffy pancakes that are said to have originated in Hawaii.

Pancakes have been used as part of tea ceremonies since the 16th century. The traditional versions were much thinner than these cloud-like creations and made with water and sake, char-grilled and then spread with miso before being rolled up and eaten.

Despite their name, this type of pancake is said to originate in Hawaii. As the story goes, the pancakes were created at a Waikiki restaurant called “Cream Pot.”