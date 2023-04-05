For many, roasted lamb is the quintessential Easter dinner. With roots in many cultures, including the first Passover Seder, this special occasion centerpiece is easy and rewarding to prepare. Depending on the origin, you can find recipes with a wide variety of flavors and spices to suit your taste.
At The Patch, look for favorite cuts like Frenched rack, leg steaks, loin chops and whole leg of lamb for the Easter holiday, along with pre-packaged stew meat and ground lamb. See below for our favorite crowd-pleasing recipe for a boneless leg of lamb from Food Services Manager Sam KoneffKlatt.
Looking for a vegetarian side dish? Try Sweet Potato, Carrot & Apple Tsimmes, a traditional Ashkenazi stew without meat. Sweet and comforting, it is a favorite served at Jewish holidays and may become a go-to at yours too. Feel free to sub out your favorite yam or Japanese sweet potato for the tried-and-trues.
Mustard crusted boneless leg of lamb
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
½ a bunch of fresh rosemary, picked and chopped
½ a bunch of fresh oregano, picked and chopped
½ a bunch of fresh thyme, picked and chopped
half a head of garlic, peeled and finely chopped
1 1/2 tsp Fresh ground black pepper
1 boneless leg of lamb trussed (7 to 8 pounds)
Preheat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
Pat dry leg of lamb with clean paper towels. Rub the lamb with salt and pepper.
In separate bowl, mix remaining ingredients until smooth and fully incorporated.
Rub mustard mixture onto the leg of lamb until all sides of the meat are fully covered.
Place roast on a roasting rack and place in oven for 15 minutes.
Turn oven down to 250 degrees and open oven door for one-minute. Close door.
Let roast cook in oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees for medium rare, approximately 15 minutes per pound.
Remove from oven and set on counter, allow to rest for 15 minutes.
Sweet Potato, Carrot & Apple Tsimmes
5 carrots, peeled and sliced into ½-inch rounds
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
¼ cup dried apricots, chopped roughly
¼ cup mild flavored honey
½ tsp each salt and pepper
2 oranges, zested and juiced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a saucepan over medium heat, cook carrots and sweet potatoes in the broth for about 10 minutes, until slightly tender. Remove from heat, drain.
While the root veggies are cooking, peel and core the apples, cutting into ½-inch wedges. In a small bowl, mix the dried fruit, honey, juice and zest, salt and pepper and potato starch. Pour root veggies and apples into a casserole dish and pour juice/fruit mixture over. Drizzle olive oil over. Bake for 30 minutes or until crispy and golden.