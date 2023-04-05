For many, roasted lamb is the quintessential Easter dinner. With roots in many cultures, including the first Passover Seder, this special occasion centerpiece is easy and rewarding to prepare. Depending on the origin, you can find recipes with a wide variety of flavors and spices to suit your taste.

At The Patch, look for favorite cuts like Frenched rack, leg steaks, loin chops and whole leg of lamb for the Easter holiday, along with pre-packaged stew meat and ground lamb. See below for our favorite crowd-pleasing recipe for a boneless leg of lamb from Food Services Manager Sam KoneffKlatt.