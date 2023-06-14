The wait is over! Cherries, the celebrated all-stars of summer bounty are finally here.
Now at BriarPatch, look for California grown, organic red cherries and Rainier cherries. Named after Mount Rainier, the latter are bursting with flavor and a delight to behold with thin skin and creamy yellow flesh. These beauties were first developed in 1952 at Washington State University.
Look for plump, firm cherries with glossy skin and vibrant color. The stem should be fresh and green, indicating that the fruit is at its peak ripeness.
Use in cakes, tarts or pies, add to fruit salads, incorporate into savory sauces for meats and poultry or preserve them by drying, freezing or making into jam. Another fun way to preserve cherries is to make your own Boozy Cocktail Cherries.
Don’t spend a small fortune on fancy cocktail cherries when you can make your own. These don’t require a lot of work (other than the pitting, of course). Use a sweet cherry to get the maximum flavor punch.
Use the best bourbon you enjoy drinking and can afford for this project. The flavor shines through. We like Bulleit or Maker’s Mark.
These store in the fridge for up to a year – so get canning now and then give them out as holiday gifts later. Done and done! Cheers!
Easy Boozy DIY Cocktail Cherries
Makes two quart-size jars
2 pounds cherries, pitted
1 750ml bottle of bourbon
1 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
In a medium saucepan, bring bourbon, brown sugar and salt to a simmer over low heat until sugar dissolves. Let sit until it cools. Pack cherries into 2 quart-size jars, careful not to smash them. Pour syrup over them until covered. Place lids on and store cherries in the fridge. Allow to sit for one week before enjoying it.
Find more recipes at briarpatch.coop