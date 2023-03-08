Remember that old commercial where the butcher says, “You’ve got to feed a cold!” We think he’s on to something there, at least to the extent that one should eat heartily when it’s blizzardy out. Surely, this sammy will fill you up and give you the needed reserves for that extra shoveling we’ve been doing.
The Muffaletta is a NOLA classic, purportedly invented at Central Grocery, in the middle of New Orleans’ French Quarter, where it’s still made today. The old-fashioned grocery store was founded in 1906 by Salvatore Lupo, a Sicilian immigrant who is famous for creating the Muffaletta or “Muffuletta.”
Charcuterie, briny olives and cheeses are at its heart and soul. We’ve added a Left Coast twist with some arugula tossed in a bold vinaigrette to bring some fresh balance to the rich proteins and fats, as well as used an easy-to-find baguette rather than the classic round sesame loaf. This is a simple stick-to-your-ribs dinner that doesn’t require any heating up.
Want to try a vegetarian or vegan version? Try subbing out different combos of your favorite alt meats and cheeses. You’ll find a winning “stuffaletta”!
2 sprigs each fresh thyme and oregano
2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped fine
¼ tsp salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, minced
½ cup cup pitted Kalamata olives, minced (or in place of the olives, 1 cup of your favorite tapenade)
½ cup chopped roasted red bell peppers
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
4 oz each ham, salami and prosciutto thinly sliced
Strip thyme and oregano leaves from stems and rough chop. Combine with garlic and red wine vinegar in medium bowl and set aside.
If making, mix olives and red pepper flakes in small bowl. Set aside.
Cut baguette in half lengthwise. Remove about ½” of the inside to make room for the filling. Spread olives/tapenade on bottom half, layer with meats, cheeses, then roasted red peppers and red onions.
Add olive oil to the vinaigrette and whisk until combined. Add salt and pepper. Taste and add more as needed (beware, the cheeses, meats and olives will all add additional salt to the dish.) Toss some of the vinaigrette with the arugula and add to sandwich. Cover with top of baguette. Allow the sandwich to sit for about an hour to let the oils soak into the bread and the flavors to meld. Cut into slices and serve.