Muffaletta

 Photo courtesy of BriarPatch Food Co-op

Remember that old commercial where the butcher says, “You’ve got to feed a cold!” We think he’s on to something there, at least to the extent that one should eat heartily when it’s blizzardy out. Surely, this sammy will fill you up and give you the needed reserves for that extra shoveling we’ve been doing.

The Muffaletta is a NOLA classic, purportedly invented at Central Grocery, in the middle of New Orleans’ French Quarter, where it’s still made today. The old-fashioned grocery store was founded in 1906 by Salvatore Lupo, a Sicilian immigrant who is famous for creating the Muffaletta or “Muffuletta.”