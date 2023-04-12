FARMBriarPatch-GVU-041223

 iStock.com

Finally. Spring is here and you know what that means... radish season!

Fattoush is a traditional Lebanese salad and a perfect way to enjoy organic veggies like colorful Easter egg radishes. It’s the Lebanese version of a garden salad with crunchy toasted pita bread and a sweet and sour dressing that brings out the beauty of fresh organic Spring produce.