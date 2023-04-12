Finally. Spring is here and you know what that means... radish season!
Fattoush is a traditional Lebanese salad and a perfect way to enjoy organic veggies like colorful Easter egg radishes. It’s the Lebanese version of a garden salad with crunchy toasted pita bread and a sweet and sour dressing that brings out the beauty of fresh organic Spring produce.
Try Fattoush paired with a steak right off the grill, shredded rotisserie chicken or a vegan kibbeh or Lebanese bulghur loaf. With so many possibilities, once you get the hang of it, you’ll want to try them all.
So, what are the basic, traditional ingredients? Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, red peppers, Lebanese/Persian or other thin-skinned cucumbers, onion, parsley, mint and purslane (if you can find it). Right now, we recommend Spring onions to add an extra tender sweetness.
White or wheat pita bread is briefly toasted in the oven and cut into bite-size pieces before tossing with the rest of the salad. There’s something about the freshly toasted morsels that make the extra step worthwhile. But if time is a concern, use pre-made pita chips in a pinch.
Not eating pita bread? No problem. Choose thinly sliced red cabbage to give your salad extra crunch.
The dressing really pulls everything together, with sweet, sour and savory goodness from pomegranate molasses, lemon juice and sumac. Dried mint gives another layer.
2 cups tomatoes, chopped into bite-size pieces
2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
2 cups Lebanese/Persian cucumbers, chopped into bite-size pieces
1 cup red bell pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces
¾ cup white onion, chopped into bite-size pieces
½ cup radishes, thinly sliced
½ cup purslane leaves, removed from hard stems
¼ cup fresh mint, very thinly sliced
½ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, rough-chopped
Optional: serve with pomegranate arils, crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 – 1 ½ tsp salt (to taste)
½ tsp pomegranate molasses
Optional: 1 clove garlic, pressed or finely minced
Preheat oven to 350° and bake pita breads on a sheet pan until golden-brown, about 5-8 minutes. Flip over as needed to evenly brown; set aside and let cool.
Whisk salad dressing ingredients together. Adjust seasoning and set aside.
Combine all veggies and herbs in a large salad bowl and toss with dressing. Crush/cut toasted pita bread into bite-size pieces and sprinkle on top of salad. Add optional pomegranate arils and feta cheese and serve immediately.
Notes: It might be hard to find purslane, so no worries if you must leave this ingredient out, the salad tastes great without it.
Add dressing ½ hour before serving so salad and pita soak up the flavors. If using pomegranate arils and feta cheese, add just before serving to maintain their brightness and sharp flavors.