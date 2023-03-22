ramen

Noodles have their own personalities across cultures, but every dish shares that “comfort food factor” that makes you feel at home, no matter where you happen to be.

 iStock

Want comfort food at its best – and on a budget too? Try this riff on a recent New York Times hit recipe using a ramen pack (you know, your favorite from college days), but elevated with some veggies, cheese (wait, what??) for ultimate umami yum.