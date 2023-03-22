The simple mixture of flour and water, shaped and boiled, is found the world over. Noodles have their own personalities across cultures, but every dish shares that “comfort food factor” that makes you feel at home, no matter where you happen to be.
Want comfort food at its best – and on a budget too? Try this riff on a recent New York Times hit recipe using a ramen pack (you know, your favorite from college days), but elevated with some veggies, cheese (wait, what??) for ultimate umami yum.
1 package of your favorite ramen noodles with flavor packet
1 clove garlic, sliced thin
½ green garlic or scallion, green part only, thinly sliced on the bias
Your favorite sriracha, optional
Break the stems off the snow peas and pull the strings off.
Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add noodles and cook according to package directions. Add snow peas and garlic. Add flavor packet, stir, and continue to cook for another 30 seconds.
Break the egg on top of the noodles. Let it poach for 1-2 minutes on low heat. Add butter, cheese and sesame seeds. Stir until combined. Garnish with scallions and sriracha, if you like a little heat.