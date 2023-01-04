Now you can join the millions of folks who are giving their new year a healthy reboot by swearing off alcohol in January. That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun!
Check out these fun recipes from BriarPatch Food Co-op for the sober curious.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Home delivery of The Union every Tuesday - Saturday in the following zip codes:
95602, 95712, 95713, 95922, 95924, 95945, 95946, 95949, 95959, 95960, 95975, 95977, 95986
PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $18.64/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $18.64/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
Now you can join the millions of folks who are giving their new year a healthy reboot by swearing off alcohol in January. That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun!
Check out these fun recipes from BriarPatch Food Co-op for the sober curious.
Faux-groni
Try this dry take on a Negroni. Spices and cranberry juice satisfy for the Campari. Delightful any time of year.
Makes 2 mocktails
8 oz grapefruit juice
2 orange slices
1/3 cup sugar
4 cardamom pods, lightly crushed
1/8 tsp coriander seeds
2 oz unsweetened cranberry juice
2 orange slices, for garnish
In a small saucepan, heat the grapefruit juice, 2 orange slices, sugar, cardamom pods and coriander seeds until the sugar dissolves. Let cool. And strain out the fruit and spices.
Add a couple of ice cubes to two old fashioned or rocks glasses. Add two ounces of the syrup, one ounce of cold water and one ounce of cranberry juice in each glass. Stir gently for a few seconds. Garnish each with an orange slice.
NA Ginger Shandy
Try one of the NA Kolsches if you can’t find a Pilsner for a creamier take on a Shandy. Ginger beer gives it a fun kick. Perfect for wooly winter’s eve.
Makes 2 shandies
1 can Best Day Brewing NA Kolsch
1 12 oz bottle your favorite ginger beer (we like Reed’s Strongest Ginger Brew)
2 lime slices
Divide beer into two pilsner glasses. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with lemon slices. If you’re feeling extra spicy, add a slice or two of serrano or jalapeno for va-va-va voom.
Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op
Live scanner feed here: