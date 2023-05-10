It’s spring and time for that winning combination of flavors... strawberry rhubarb!
Did you know? Botanically, rhubarb is a vegetable, but years ago the US Customs Court legally classified it as a fruit. Since it is most often used in sweet desserts, officials decided importers shouldn’t have to pay a higher vegetable tax. Rhubarb is also tasty in “rhubarbecue” sauce and unique catsup recipes. Right now, Nevada County shoppers can find rhubarb on the produce shelves at BriarPatch, sourced from farms in Oregon.
Stop and smell the strawberries! A member of the rose family, this fan favorite even has its own museum, Musée de la Fraise de Wepion, in Namur, Belgium. Pro Tip — avoid rinsing your berries until shortly before eating — excess moisture speeds up the spoilage process.
Despite devastating storms this growing season, JSM Organics strawberries will make a much-anticipated return direct from the farm this Friday at The Co-op, just in time for the Mother’s Day weekend.
Try this recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Shortbread Streusel Bars, a great treat to make and enjoy, and a fun way to introduce folks to the joys of rhubarb! The crust and streusel topping work great with other seasonal fruit all year long.
Strawberry Rhubarb Shortbread Streusel Bars
1 cup plus 5 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled to just warm
3 cups plus 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour
2 ½ cups hulled/diced strawberries
2 ¼ cups diced rhubarb, sliced ¼ inch thick
1 Tbsp plus 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
1 Tbsp plus 1 tsp cornstarch
Filling: In a medium saucepan, bring strawberries, rhubarb, ½ cup sugar, lemon juice and 2 Tbsp water to a boil over high heat. Mix 2 Tbsp. water to cornstarch to make a slurry and add to fruit. Reduce heat to low-medium and continue to boil until fruit is broken down and syrupy-thick, 30 to 45 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let mixture cool 5 to 10 minutes – syrup will continue to thicken as it cools.
Crust: Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, letting ends create overhanging edge for easy removal. In medium bowl, stir together butter, three-quarters cup of sugar and salt. Whisk in egg yolks. Stir in flour to make stiff dough. Transfer about 2 cups of dough to prepared pan, press mixture evenly into the bottom. Prick dough all over with a fork. Refrigerate pan for 30 minutes (or freeze five to seven minutes), until dough is firm.
Position one oven rack near center and another near top. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Bake dough until crust begins to set but doesn’t brown at all on edges (center won’t be firm yet), about 20 minutes.
While crust bakes, prepare streusel topping.
Streusel: Using your fingers, combine the remaining one-quarter cup sugar with reserved dough until crumbly. The mixture should hold together when pressed, but readily break into smaller pieces. Spread filling evenly over hot crust. Scatter streusel over filling – don’t crumble too much or filling will be sandy.
Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake bars near top of oven until streusel is golden and set, about 25 minutes. Place pan on metal rack to cool until crust is completely firm, at least one hour.
When bottom of pan is cool, carefully lift bars from pan using foil sides and transfer to cutting board. Separate foil from bars by sliding spatula between them. Cut bars into two and one-quarter-inch squares.