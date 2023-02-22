In Morocco, folks enjoy Chorba in winter and during Ramadan to break the fast. “Chorba” refers to a soup that hasn’t been thickened with cream or flour. There are many versions of this beloved dish, in other countries as well in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian Subcontinent.
This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 and end on Thursday, April 20.
Saffron is a key ingredient in this dish. On a recent trip to Morocco, Marketing Director Rebecca Torpie had the privilege of buying the genuine article at a Berber pharmacy. The flowers are grown in the Taluoine region of the country. A yield of only two to three stigmas, the delicate red threads, must be hand-picked from each flower. It’s a delicate, slow task, and because of this, the herb costs more than gold.
There are many saffron fakes out there. How can you tell the difference? Put a thread or two in water. They will lose their color in water and the dye will bleed out. Authentic saffron will hold its bright red color and still color the water golden.
¾ lb boneless lamb or beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces or shredded rotisserie chicken, primarily thigh meat
2 medium yellow onions, halved/finely sliced
Small pinch saffron, about 3 threads (optional)
1 tsp fine salt, plus more to taste
½ tsp black pepper, plus more to taste
1 14-oz can chickpeas, rinsed/drained
½ of 14-oz can crushed tomatoes
Dash of harissa, mild or spicy
2 medium russet potatoes (a little over 1 lb total), peeled/diced
2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
4 oz spaghetti, broken into 1-inch pieces
3 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
Optional: squeeze of fresh lemon juice for serving
In a large pot, over medium-high heat, warm olive oil. Add meat, onions, turmeric, saffron (if using), salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until meat is slightly browned, and onions softened, about 7-10 minutes.
Add 7-8 cups water and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and leave to simmer gently for about 1 hour, or until meat starts breaking apart and is almost cooked. In the last 15 minutes or so, add sliced carrots and celery.
Add chickpeas, tomatoes, tomato paste and potatoes. Increase heat to bring to a boil. Reduce temperature to low, cover with lid and leave to simmer gently for 8-10 minutes — until potatoes are almost cooked and start to soften.
Add broken spaghetti and parsley; increase heat to medium-low. Simmer uncovered until spaghetti and potatoes are cooked, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Add more water during cooking process if too much is evaporating, to maintain desired soup consistency.
Season with more salt/pepper and serve immediately with more chopped parsley on top and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.