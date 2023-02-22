Spicy shurpa with lamb, vegetables and greens served with flatbread and chacha

“Chorba” refers to a soup that hasn’t been thickened with cream or flour.

 iStock.com

In Morocco, folks enjoy Chorba in winter and during Ramadan to break the fast. “Chorba” refers to a soup that hasn’t been thickened with cream or flour. There are many versions of this beloved dish, in other countries as well in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian Subcontinent.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 and end on Thursday, April 20.