Celebrating Blenheim season

This sensational combo makes the most of this seasonal stone fruit, by searing and pairing it with spicy arugula, halloumi cheese and pine nuts.

 Photo credit ©iStock.com

Chefs and foodies, mark your calendars.

For just a few short weeks, the highly coveted organic Blenheim apricots are now at their peak of flavor and available at BriarPatch Food Co-op.