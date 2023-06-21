Chefs and foodies, mark your calendars.
For just a few short weeks, the highly coveted organic Blenheim apricots are now at their peak of flavor and available at BriarPatch Food Co-op.
“Extra sweet, a little delicate, these are the premium apricot variety of the season,” said BriarPatch Produce Buyer Cia Harden.
With its signature beautiful rose blush over a golden background, this small sized heirloom is very juicy with a complex aroma of honeysuckle. Cut open the Blenheim and you are rewarded by a deep orange flesh and a tangy, sweet flavor.
Blenheim apricots were the preferred variety for European growers in the 1700s and in the 1800s, the Churchill family began growing them at their family estate, Blenheim Palace.
Blenheim apricots became the most widely grown apricot variety in the Sacramento and Santa Clara valleys of California during the early 1900s and around World War I.
Sadly, in recent years they have fallen out of favor with many modern growers who prefer hardier types that can withstand rough handling and long travel distance and time on the shelf.
Because of this, Food USA has included the Blenheim Apricot on the Ark of Taste, a list of foods facing extinction. We recommend helping to preserve these rare gems by buying a little extra this time of year or planting a tree in your backyard.
How to choose a Blenheim Apricot
Apricots ripen from the inside out, similar to a pear. You can test the ripeness by applying gentle pressure with the pads of your fingers. If the fruit gives slightly, it is ready to eat.
One of the key characteristics of Blenheim is their green shoulders. Don’t shy away from the green tinge, as the fruit will have good flavor even if the fruit does not achieve full color.
Blenheim apricots are very delicate, and bruise easily so be sure to handle them with care. They are excellent for canning and in preserves and in the recipe for Dreamy Seared Apricot Salad below.
Dreamy Seared Apricot Salad
4 servings
This sensational combo makes the most of this seasonal stone fruit, by searing and pairing it with spicy arugula, halloumi cheese and pine nuts. A light vinaigrette ties it all together. Serve it as an appetizer or add rotisserie chicken for a quick and delicious meal.
4 cups arugula
1 Tbsp chopped slivered basil leaves
4-8 ripe apricots, depending on size
1 8.8-oz package halloumi cheese
6 Tbsp olive oil
¼ cup pine nuts
1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Salt/pepper to taste
Whisk together the vinegars, 3 Tbsp olive oil and salt/pepper. Set it aside.
Heat a nonstick sauté pan over medium heat. Gently toast pine nuts until they have a little color, and you can smell them cooking. Remove from heat onto a plate to cool.
Cut apricots in half, remove pits. Brush cut sides with some of the remaining olive oil. Using the same nonstick sauté pan, cook for about 2 minutes on the cut side, until seared but intact. Remove from heat.
Slice Halloumi block into 8 slices (each about 1 oz). Brush slices with olive oil on both sides. Heat the nonstick pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Working in batches to give the cheese space, cook slices 3 minutes on each side until crisp and browned. Remove from pan until ready to assemble salad.
Toss together arugula, basil, dressing and half the apricots with dressing. Arrange remaining apricots, halloumi and pine nuts over the top and serve.