Bagna cauda. Italian dish of Piedmontese cuisine

Bagna Càuda is a popular and traditional recipe from the Piedmont region of Italy.

 iStock.com

Today (April 19) is National Garlic Day and BriarPatch Food Co-op has the perfect way to celebrate — a recipe for Bagna Càuda using 20 cloves of garlic!

Did you know garlic is a vegetable? That’s right, even though this pungent flavor enhancer is used primarily like a spice or herb, garlic is related to onions and is in the same plant subfamily, Allium.