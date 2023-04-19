Today (April 19) is National Garlic Day and BriarPatch Food Co-op has the perfect way to celebrate — a recipe for Bagna Càuda using 20 cloves of garlic!
Did you know garlic is a vegetable? That’s right, even though this pungent flavor enhancer is used primarily like a spice or herb, garlic is related to onions and is in the same plant subfamily, Allium.
In spring, look for the tender shoots of green garlic, resembling a large scallion. Later in the season, the Co-op will be sourcing locally grown green garlic from Starbright Acres Family Farm.
How many recipes do you make that have 20 cloves of garlic? Bagna Càuda is a popular and traditional recipe from the Piedmont region of Italy. In Italy, the dish is eaten as a full meal rather than an appetizer … but feel free to enjoy it however you wish!
The “stinking rose” is paired with anchovies, olive oil and butter, and cooked down to a blissful umami-rich combo that’s definitely more than the sum of its parts. Dip raw or lightly steamed veggies and chunks of crusty bread into this masterpiece. Or toss with pasta, olives (we like Castelvetrano and Frescatrano) and your favorite greens. The perfect way to celebrate National Garlic Day!
20 cloves garlic, very finely chopped or pounded with a mortar and pestle
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup well-packed, anchovies in oil (about 5 ¼ oz), drained
½ cup unsalted butter, or sub in more extra-virgin olive oil
Place oil and garlic into a cold pan. Over a gentle flame, allow garlic to soften but not color – will take about 10 minutes. Moderate the temperature as needed to ensure garlic cooks very gently.
While still over low heat, add anchovies and crush with a wooden spoon so they can melt/meld into the sauce. Keep cooking until they’re melted into the oil. Add butter, or more olive oil in place of butter; continue to cook over a gentle flame.
Serve in a way that you can keep the mixture warm, like a small fondue pot, with vegetables and plenty of crusty bread to mop up the savory sauce.
Store leftovers in the fridge and gently reheat in a saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly.