Homemade Spicy Elote Mexican Street Corn

Cooking corn on the cob on the grill gives it a hint of smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with burgers, beans, ribs, salmon and the great outdoors.

 iStock.com

There’s nothing quite like corn on the cob that’s slathered with spicy, cheesy, buttery goodness… then topped with fresh herbs and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

Right now, the Produce Department at BriarPatch Food Co-op has Organic California grown Bi-Color corn. Bicolor corn is a type of sweet corn that has both white and yellow kernels on one cob. Known for its high-sugar and low starch content, bi-color corn is sweet, tender and crisp. A good source of vitamins and minerals, bi-color corn can be eaten raw or cooked in salads, soups and is a fantastic addition to the grill!