There’s nothing quite like corn on the cob that’s slathered with spicy, cheesy, buttery goodness… then topped with fresh herbs and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.
Right now, the Produce Department at BriarPatch Food Co-op has Organic California grown Bi-Color corn. Bicolor corn is a type of sweet corn that has both white and yellow kernels on one cob. Known for its high-sugar and low starch content, bi-color corn is sweet, tender and crisp. A good source of vitamins and minerals, bi-color corn can be eaten raw or cooked in salads, soups and is a fantastic addition to the grill!
Cooking corn on the cob on the grill gives it a hint of smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with burgers, beans, ribs, salmon and the great outdoors. You’ll love this recipe for Smoky Spiced Corn on the Cob. Cook the corn on the grill or roast in your oven.
Smoky Spiced Corn on the Cob
½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
Optional: Cotija cheese, chopped green onions, fresh herbs (parsley/cilantro/chives) and lime wedges (to squeeze on fresh juice) for garnish
Add salt, cumin powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika and parmesan to a medium-size bowl, stirring to combine. Add butter and mix together.
Spread spiced butter evenly over corn, pressing mixture on firmly with your hands. Then choose your cooking method.
Oven: Preheat oven to 420°. Put corn on parchment-paper-lined baking sheet and bake 20 minutes without turning corn. For char/color, broil during last five minutes of cooking time.
Grill: Preheat grill on high heat. Wrap corn in foil (recommended) or use a grill mat. Cook 10-12 minutes until cooked through, turning a few times.
Top with optional garnishes and serve.
Note: Can be prepped up to two days ahead of time; store in the fridge, covered on a baking sheet and then cooked when you’re ready!