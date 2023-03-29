Homemade MIddle Eastern Zhoug Sauce

Pronounced “Zoog,” Zhoug is thought to originally come from Yemen, but it has become especially popular in Israel.

 iStock.com

We could all use a little something fresh and zesty to pick up our spirits after a long, cold winter.

This spring, try the vibrant green, cilantro-based sauce that hails from the Middle East to add some ultra-fresh, fiery zip to egg dishes, sandwiches, dips and more.