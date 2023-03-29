We could all use a little something fresh and zesty to pick up our spirits after a long, cold winter.
This spring, try the vibrant green, cilantro-based sauce that hails from the Middle East to add some ultra-fresh, fiery zip to egg dishes, sandwiches, dips and more.
Pronounced “Zoog,” Zhoug is thought to originally come from Yemen, but it has become especially popular in Israel. It’s served alongside falafel, shawarma and shakshuka.
Quick and easy to make, this spicy sauce lends a huge burst of flavor to all kinds of dishes. Dial the heat up or down by varying the type and amount of fresh chiles you use.
- 1-3 whole jalapeños, sliced
1 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems only (about 1 tightly-packed cup)
1 tsp cumin, whole seeds or ground
1 tsp caraway seeds – optional
½ tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
1/3 cup olive oil, plus more as needed for consistency
Over medium-low heat, toast any whole spice seeds in a dry skillet until fragrant. Let cool slightly.
Place toasted spices and all remaining ingredients – except lemon juice, olive oil, chili flakes – in food processor and pulse until uniformly chopped. Add lemon juice and olive oil and pulse into a coarse paste. Add a bit more oil for a looser version.
Taste for salt and heat levels; adjust as desired with more salt and some or all of chili flakes.
Store in sealed jar in fridge for up to one week.
Note: Start with less if unsure of heat level. For more heat, use serrano chiles.