Who doesn’t love tacos?
Taco Tuesday meets Meatless Monday in this tasty recipe for a veggie filling. But don’t wait that long. This recipe will soon become your plant-based go-to for any night of the week.
Briar Patch Food Co-op
Made with hearty ingredients, this recipe for Lentil Walnut Mushroom Taco Filling will satisfy your cravings and it’s a crowd pleaser.
Keep extra on-hand to add as stuffing in your favorite veggies or toss with pasta or salad. Your guests will love it, too.
Lentil Walnut Mushroom Taco Filling
Six Servings
Ingredients
½ cup unsalted walnut
1 cup uncooked green lentil
1 Tbsp cooking oil
1 cup diced yellow onion
4 garlic cloves, finely minced
½ cup cremini mushrooms, finely diced
2 ½ Tbsp Taco Seasoning (found in BriarPatch bulk section)
½ tsp liquid smok
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
2 cups veggie broth
¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Cooking oil
Optional: ½ cup cooked quinoa
DIRECTIONS
In two separate bowls, submerge walnuts and lentils in warm water and soak for 30 minutes. Drain walnuts and roughly chop them on cutting board or in food processor until they’re a meat-crumble-like textureIn medium-sized pan, warm 1 Tbsp cooking oil. Add onions and garlic and cook for 3-4 minutes until garlic is fragrant. Add mushrooms, stir and cook for 2 minutes more. Add crumbled walnuts and taco seasoning; cook 1 minute moreDrain lentils and add into mixture along with liquid smoke, tomatoes and broth. Mix until combined and bring everything to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cover pot; simmer covered for 20-25 minutesRemove lid from pan and sauté until liquid has cooked off and lentils are soft. Fold in cooked quinoa (if using). Remove from heat and mix in cilantro until well-combined. Serve warmFor tacos, top with your favorite hot sauce or salsa, avocado, etc.
Find more recipes at briarpatch.coop
