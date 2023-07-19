Watermelon Tomato Panzanella

Bread salad with watermelon, tomato, basil and goat cheese

 Photo credit ©iStock.com

Panzanella, a rustic Italian salad hailing from Tuscany, a region in central Italy, is a simple dish that brings together freshness and vibrant flavors, just right for summer.

The beauty of panzanella utilizes a handful of seasonal ingredients that enliven day old bread, transforming it into a refreshing and satisfying summer salad.