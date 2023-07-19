Panzanella, a rustic Italian salad hailing from Tuscany, a region in central Italy, is a simple dish that brings together freshness and vibrant flavors, just right for summer.
The beauty of panzanella utilizes a handful of seasonal ingredients that enliven day old bread, transforming it into a refreshing and satisfying summer salad.
Panzanella traces its roots back to the peasant kitchens of Tuscany, where frugality and resourcefulness were key. The concept of using stale bread in cooking has long been a practice in many cultures, born out of the necessity to make the most of available ingredients.
Traditionally, Panzanella combines torn or chopped leftover bread with fresh seasonal produce like tomatoes and onions, cucumbers, basil, olive oil and vinegar.
When it’s hot out, we enjoy this nontraditional version, using watermelon, making a light and hydrating perfect summer side dish.
Right now, at The Patch heirloom tomatoes and seedless watermelon aregoing strong!
Tomato-Watermelon Panzanella
½-pound watermelon, seeds removed
2 garlic cloves, peeled/grated
1 Tbsp whole-grain mustard
1 ½ tsp fresh thyme leaves
½ tsp ground black pepper
½ loaf day-old ciabatta, cut into ½-inch cubes (about 4 loose cups)
2 pounds watermelon, rind discarded, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 packed cups)
3 medium heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1-inch-wide wedges (about 5 loose cups)
½ pound Persian cucumbers, trimmed and halved lengthwise then sliced ¼-inch-thick
1 small red onion, peeled and sliced thinly (about 1 loose cup)
Add the ½-pound watermelon pieces to the container of a blender and blend until pureed. Add sugar, vinegar, red pepper flakes and ground pepper and blend on low speed until well-combined. With the center of the blender lid removed, slowly add olive oil while blender is on low speed. Return lid piece to blender and increase speed to medium to completely blend. Once emulsified, add mustard, garlic and thyme leaves and pulse a few times to incorporate but not blitz entirely.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss ciabatta pieces in olive oil and then sprinkle on fine sea salt and fresh thyme leaves. Toss again and put on parchment-lined sheet pan and into oven. Toast about 8 minutes and then flip bread around with a spatula so other sides can toast. Toast just long enough to get a light golden color everywhere and remove from sheet pan to cool.
In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and basil leaves and toss gently to combine. Add watermelon and feta, toss gently again. Add toasted bread and toss again. Add half of the dressing and toss a final time. Put on serving plates and drizzle each serving with additional dressing.
