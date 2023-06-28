For many, the Fourth of July equates to picnics, barbecues and potlucks. Looking to be the hit of the party?
Bring a batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies and you can’t go wrong.
Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, our go-to and fuss-free recipe is easy to prepare and tweak to your own taste.
The tricks are making sure your butter is at room temperature and, if you like your cookies chewy, remember to go easy smashing them down before baking.
Feel free to scoop, let them freeze on a baking sheet and then vacuum seal or put in a freezer bag. Let them thaw and pop them in your toaster oven for a one-off treat later.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes 24 2 oz scooped cookies
Ingredients
1 lb unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
2 tsp kosher salt
1 1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 ½ white granulated sugar
4 eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 Tbsp baking soda
4 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°. Prepare 2-3 sheet pans, either lining with parchment paper or grease with butter or baking spray.
Whisk or sift flour and baking soda together.
Cream the butter, salt and sugars until fluffy. Combine eggs and vanilla extract. Add one egg at a time, as each incorporates into the mixture. Scrape. Add flour mixture in, one third at a time, scraping in between. Before the last third is completely mixed, add chocolate chips. If you’re feeling frisky, sub out a portion of the chips for another chip (peanut butter, milk chocolate, etc.) or toasted nuts or candy-coated chocolates. Mix until just incorporated.
Using a 2oz ice cream scoop (or whatever size you like), scoop onto baking sheets, leaving plenty of room between each scoop. Pat down scoop to about 1 ½” in height. Bake for 8-10 minutes, rotating pans halfway during cooking time. Let cool.
Cookies can be kept for up to one week in a sealed container.
Find more recipes at briarpatch.coop
