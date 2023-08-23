What’s better than dips and spreads paired with healthy dippers for a summer picnic or easy dinner?
Dips can turn even the most “blah” weeknight into a festive happy hour party. Dips and dippers travel well, perfect for outdoor type who want to celebrate a day by the river or chill out at camp.
Toasted nuts or seeds, blitzed with fresh herbs and veggies can become delicious, protein-rich, nutritious dips in a flash.
Try traditional pesto as a starting point if you are just starting a foray into culinary improv. Substitute pine nuts for almonds or walnuts or sunflower seeds, and pop in some cilantro or parsley or arugula in place of basil and soon you’ll be well on your way to dipping bliss.
Guacamole is another easy base with limitless possibilities. Zest it up a little by stirring in some kimchee or salsa Roja for a tangy, fermented bite. Take the flavors in another direction with a touch of tamari, miso paste and some shredded jicama, finely sliced green onions and a few shakes of gomasio.
And no dip-a-rama would be complete without hummus. Stick with the classic, or use different beans, like black or cannellini then add veggies like roasted red peppers or boiled beets.
A delicious hummus-like dip dating back to the Mayan times, called Sikil P’ak (say sick-ill pahk) combines the nutritional power of pumpkin seeds along with the sweet heat of a tomato ‘n’ habañero. See the recipe below.
1 small onion, sliced into ¼-inch rounds
8oz. fresh tomatoes, regular or Roma (3-4)
3 Tbsp fresh orange juice
2-3 Tbsp habañero hot sauce or ½ of a habañero chile, roughly chopped (optional)
8 oz (about 1 ¾ cup) pumpkin seeds, plus 2 Tbsp extra for garnish
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
Roast tomatoes in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20-30 minutes until blistering and soft.
Toast pumpkin seeds in a dry skillet on medium-low heat until they start to pop and change color, about 5-10 minutes.
Using a blender or spice grinder, grind pumpkin seeds into a powder.
To a blender, add roasted tomatoes, onion, any habañero, orange and lime juices and cumin to the blender. Pulse-blend to combine. Add 8 ounces ground pumpkin seeds and several pinches of salt to the blender and pulse-blend again.
Add a little water if the mixture is too thick and needs some liquid to help it turn over. Pulse-blend again.
Taste for heat level and add more “fire” as desired. Adjust salt.
Before serving, scatter a few pinches of chili powder on top for more flavor and color. Also scatter reserved 2 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds and chopped cilantro (if using).
