This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Friday, September 15 and ends at sundown on Sunday, September 17.

This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Friday, September 15 and ends at sundown on Sunday, September 17.

 Courtesy of Briar Patch Co-op

Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement.

This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Friday, September 15 and ends at sundown on Sunday, September 17.