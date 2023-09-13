Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement.
This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Friday, September 15 and ends at sundown on Sunday, September 17.
People from all over the world celebrate this holiday and what better way to celebrate the birthday of the universe than with food!
If you haven’t tried it, Tzimmes is a classic, traditional Ashkenazi stew, a sweet side dish worthy of your time in the kitchen. Sometimes made with meat, this vegetarian version is sweet and comforting, a favorite mix of sweet potato, apple and carrot. Feel free to sub out your favorite yam or Japanese sweet potato for the tried-and-trues.
Sweet Potato Apple Carrot Tzimmes
5 carrots, peeled and sliced into ½” rounds
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1” pieces
¼ cup dried apricots, chopped roughly
¼ cup mild flavored honey
½ tsp each salt and pepper
2 oranges, zested and juiced
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a saucepan over medium heat, cook carrots and sweet potatoes in the broth for about 10 minutes, until slightly tender. Remove from heat and drain.
While the root veggies are cooking, peel and core the apples, cutting into ½-inch wedges. In a small bowl, mix the dried fruit, honey, juice and zest, salt and pepper and potato starch. Pour root veggies and apples into a casserole dish and pour the juice and fruit mixture over. Drizzle olive oil over. Bake for 30 minutes or until crispy and golden.
