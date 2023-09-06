Classic Strata is one of those dishes that’s great for using up odds and ends like stale bread, little bits of cheese and veggies past their prime.
The dish was popularized in the 1980s as a tasty brunch dish withSilver Palate Good Times Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins. The earliest recorded strata recipe goes back to 1902, with a cheese variety, a gratin of layers of bread, white sauce, cheese, but no eggs.
Use this basic recipe and substitute other greens or sauteed veggies for spinach and other melty cheeses for the Gruyère.
1 lb bag frozen spinach, thawed/squeezed dry
3 Tbsp unsalted butter1 large yellow onion, chopped
12 oz. artisan bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)
1 ½ cups Gruyère, coarsely grated
2/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and thyme; stir, cooking until translucent, 4-5 minutes.
Add garlic and spinach and cook for 2 minutes more. Set it aside.
Butter 9” x 13” baking dish. Spread one-third of bread cubes in dish, top evenly with one-third of spinach mixture. Sprinkle one-third of each cheese. Repeat layering two more times, with cheese as the last layer.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add half and half, Dijon, salt, pepper and nutmeg; whisk until well-combined. Pour over strata and cover it with plastic wrap and chill for at least one hour – overnight.
Preheat the oven to 325°. Bake the strata until puffed, set and golden brown on top, about 70-80 minutes. Let rest 10-15 minutes before serving; it’ll settle a bit as it cools.
