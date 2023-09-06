casserole with spinach, cheese and bread closeup in baking dish

 ALLEKO

Classic Strata is one of those dishes that’s great for using up odds and ends like stale bread, little bits of cheese and veggies past their prime.

The dish was popularized in the 1980s as a tasty brunch dish withSilver Palate Good Times Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins. The earliest recorded strata recipe goes back to 1902, with a cheese variety, a gratin of layers of bread, white sauce, cheese, but no eggs.

