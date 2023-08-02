Now an everyday dish in Ukrainian households, holubtsi (say hoe-lubb-tsee) takes its name from the Ukrainian word holub for pigeon when in ye olde times of feasting ‘n merriment, celebrants wrapped whole pigeons in cabbage leaves and cooked them on a spit. Nowadays, stuffings are the more standard staple kind, all kinds of meat and grains. Easy-to-make, customizable comfort food at its coziest.
Currently, Grass Valley is home to several Ukrainian refugees sponsored by local residents through the federal Uniting for Ukraine program, which provides them the immediate ability to work and access to resources to stay safe and be productive while the war continues.
Ukrainian Holubtsi (Stuffed Cabbage Rolls)
1 whole green or white cabbage
1 ½ lbs chicken, skinless and boneless
1 ½ cups long grain white rice, cooked
1 medium onion and 1 small onion
1 tsp salt and 1 tsp freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste Horseradish
Set a large pot of water with the bay leaves to boil. While it heats, separate the cabbage leaves. Pull off the outer leaves, using the middle layers. Blanch the leaves in the boiling water for about 1-2 minutes. Remove cabbage leaves and set aside. Reserve the pot with the cooking liquid and bay leaves in it.
In another pot, boil the chicken, 15-20 minutes, until cooked thoroughly. Let cool and cut into 1” chunks. Chop the medium onion in 1” chunks.
To make the stuffing, add the chicken and onion chunks to a food processor with blade and pulse until minced. Add to the cooked rice, with salt and pepper and mix together. Taste, and add more salt and pepper if needed.
Chop small onion finely and grate the carrot. In a small frying pan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and butter and sauté until softened and fragrant. Set aside.
Wrap about ¼ cup of chicken mixture in each cabbage leaf tightly (depending on the size of the leaf) like a burrito: short ends in first, then roll long ends up. Lay each one back in the cabbage water, tucked next to each other snugly. Sprinkle some of your carrot-onion mixture on top of your layer before starting the next. Once you’ve finished all your stuffing/building, add the remainder of the carrot-onion on top.
Simmer your holubtsi another 15-20 minutes, until heated through. Remove with a slotted spoon, serving with generous dollops of sour cream and horseradish.
