Now an everyday dish in Ukrainian households, holubtsi (say hoe-lubb-tsee) takes its name from the Ukrainian word holub for pigeon when in ye olde times of feasting ‘n merriment, celebrants wrapped whole pigeons in cabbage leaves and cooked them on a spit. Nowadays, stuffings are the more standard staple kind, all kinds of meat and grains. Easy-to-make, customizable comfort food at its coziest.

Currently, Grass Valley is home to several Ukrainian refugees sponsored by local residents through the federal Uniting for Ukraine program, which provides them the immediate ability to work and access to resources to stay safe and be productive while the war continues.