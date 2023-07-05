When it’s too hot to cook, it’s the perfect time of year for a delicious batch of gazpacho.
Gazpacho is a cold soup made of raw, blended veggies, and traditionally the ingredients include tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and stale bread. But with all the glorious summer produce available right now added with a little creative inspiration, the gazpacho possibilities are endless.
During the height of summer harvest, it’s quite possible to try a different type of raw, blended soup every day of the week. We have some suggestions.
For a tomato theme, why not try a combination of yellow tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, white wine vinegar or green zebra stripe tomatoes with a green bell pepper and white balsamic vinegar. Slicing Tomatoes are transitioning to local thanks to Burns Blossom Farm from Chico and Feeding Crane Farm in Penn Valley.
Or perhaps carrot gazpacho is more your thing with coconut milk and lemongrass, sherry vinegar and red curry paste.
We’re digging the cooling effects of cucumber gazpacho (see our recipe below). Slicing cucumbers are locally grown now thanks to Feeding Crane Farm and Pyramid Farms.
Looking for another idea? A green goddess gazpacho could feature fresh dill and basil, lemon zest and Greek yogurt.
For a fruity change, try gazpacho with tomatoes and watermelon, fresh basil and mint. Crumbled feta cheese makes this one a delight! Look for large seedless watermelon and new melons coming on the scene, Snow Leopard and Galia, both California Grown.
Round out the week with beet gazpacho with cucumbers, sherry vinegar, fresh dill and a garnish of avocado. Or, slurp up some sweet corn gazpacho using fresh corn, yellow tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, lime juice, sherry vinegar and a little jalapeno pepper. Ahhhh... the taste of summer.
1 large English cucumber, or equivalent weight of any thin-skinned cucumbers (Persian, Japanese)
¼ — ½ cup fresh herbs (cilantro, dill, or basil)
¼ tsp white pepper – black also ok but will show up as flecks in soup
Optional garnishes: edible flowers, diced avocado, halved green grapes, minced chives.
Cut several thin slices of cucumber for garnish, set aside along with mint sprigs.
Place the rest of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Adjust salt, pepper and lime juice to your taste.
Refrigerate until serving along with garnishes.
Find more recipes at briarpatch.coop