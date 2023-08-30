You say, “tomato.” We say Briam!
Briam is a classic Greek dish that turns your summer veggie loot into a masterpiece. It’s forgiving, simple, yet impressive. Build two at the same time and freeze the second one before roasting for an even easier dinner down the road.
Traditionally made with tomatoes, zucchini and potatoes, you can use any variation of vegetables on hand, but do try to use vegetables with similar densities and thicknesses so they cook evenly. The herbs are to your taste as well.
Experiment and enjoy the bounty of your glorious garden, farmers’ market and the 99% organic Produce Department at BriarPatch Food Co-op.
3 medium potatoes, sliced into one-eighth-inch rounds
2 medium zucchinis, sliced into one-quarter-inch rounds
1 large red onion, sliced into one-eighth-inch rounds, then cut in half
Substitute any of the above for eggplant, sliced into one-quarter-inch thick rounds, white or yellow onions, or carrots, parsnips or rutabaga sliced into one-eighth-inch rounds
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped
2 tsp dried or 4 Tbsp fresh oregano
1 tsp or 1 Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped fine
5 garlic cloves, chopped fine
1 28 oz can tomato puree (4-6 fresh heirloom tomatoes from the garden, cut into one-quarter inch rounds can be used alternatively)
In a large bowl, season the veggies (except tomatoes, they will be added during the next step) with salt and pepper, herbs, garlic and olive oil. Toss well to combine to thoroughly coat mixture.
In a 10-inch oven-proof pan with at least a 2-inch lip, pour half of the tomato puree (or layer the veggies alternately with slices of tomatoes) and spread evenly.
Arrange the veggies in the pan in a continuous overlapping row, alternating each vegetable until the center is reached. Pour the rest of the tomato puree or passata over top or drizzle with olive oil. (At this point, you can freeze and roast later.)
Cover the pan with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil and roast for another 20-30 minutes or until the veggies are soft, charred and caramelized, and most of the liquid has evaporated.
Let cool slightly. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Goes great with crusty bread and served with Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Find more recipes at briarpatch.coop