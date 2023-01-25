So, you’ve opened a can of chickpeas and the first thing you do is send that gooey liquid down the drain? Nooooooooooooo! Press pause, save that stuff. It’s called aquafaba and it’s Aqua-Fab-U-Lous!!!

Aquafaba is the thick liquid you get from cooking legumes, such as chickpeas, in water for an extended period of time. If you’re new to the wonderful world of aquafaba, stick to what you strain from canned chickpeas, since it’s nice and thick. Once you get the hang of it, you can use what you make yourself from cooking chickpeas at home, since you’ll have a better idea of the consistency that’ll get you the desired results.