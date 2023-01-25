So, you’ve opened a can of chickpeas and the first thing you do is send that gooey liquid down the drain? Nooooooooooooo! Press pause, save that stuff. It’s called aquafaba and it’s Aqua-Fab-U-Lous!!!
Aquafaba is the thick liquid you get from cooking legumes, such as chickpeas, in water for an extended period of time. If you’re new to the wonderful world of aquafaba, stick to what you strain from canned chickpeas, since it’s nice and thick. Once you get the hang of it, you can use what you make yourself from cooking chickpeas at home, since you’ll have a better idea of the consistency that’ll get you the desired results.
Aquafaba can replace egg whites in a recipe, as well as whole eggs in baked goods. Two Tbsp unwhipped aquafaba is the equivalent of one egg white, and 3 Tbsp equals a whole egg.
Folks say you can also use the liquid from white northern beans or black beans, but for the fluffy lift you’re looking for in whipped aquafaba creations like meringues, or baked goods like muffins, chickpeas are your go-to.
When you’re ready to measure the aquafaba a recipe calls for, vigorously shake the unopened can of chickpeas. Drain chickpeas through a fine-mesh strainer over a bowl; reserve beans for another use. Whisk aquafaba and then measure. The starches in the aquafaba settle in the can and need to be agitated to ensure they’re evenly distributed.
If you’re going to whip it into foam, add 1/8 tsp cream of tartar for the aquafaba in a 15-oz can of chickpeas. It’ll help the foam whip up faster and stay fluffy longer.
Store aquafaba in a sealed mason jar in the fridge where it’ll last for up to a week. You can also freeze it up to three months. Measure it into 1 Tbsp portions into an ice cube tray, and just thaw out and use those little “nuggets ‘o gold” in place of eggs. Easy peasy, and you’ve now effectively made something outta nothing!
Here’s a vegan coconut macaroon recipe:
3 cups shredded unsweetened coconut
1 ½ Tbsp coconut oil
3 Tbsp maple syrup
1 ½ Tbsp aquafaba
Pinch sea salt
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 Tbsp arrowroot starch
Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Add coconut to food processor. Blend about one minute or more, just until coconut flakes start clumping together. When you squeeze some together, it should stick together kind of like wet sand.
Add coconut oil, maple syrup, aquafaba, salt and vanilla and mix 20 seconds to combine. Add arrowroot starch and pulse to combine until a wet dough has formed.
Scoop into 1 ½ Tbsp mounds, gently transfer to parchment-lined baking sheet with room between each cookie.
Bake 13-15 minutes, until tops are lightly golden brown and bottoms a little darker golden brown…careful not to burn the bottoms! They’ll puff a little while cooking.
Cool on pan 10 minutes, then transfer to a plate/cooling rack to cool completely. Best served at room temp.
Egg shortage impacting Briar Patch Due to the short supply, Briar Patch Food Co-op is limiting the purchase of eggs to two packages per transaction, according to a press release. Perishables Manager John Bivens gave this update about the shortage in the release: Q. What is the current state of the egg supply? Do you have any estimate on how long supplies will be limited and challenging for (Briar Patch Food Co-op) to keep in stock? A. The current state of the egg supply is tough. Our larger distributors have been consistently out, with several of the larger brands forecasted to be out until February or even March. Fortunately, we do work with several vendors who are still able to supply BriarPatch with eggs, although stock is limited, and we typically receive one-third or less of what we have ordered. Even though we get eggs delivered multiple times a week, it’s not enough to keep the shelves stocked on a day-to-day basis. We are pulling from everywhere we can and sometimes do end up receiving products from the larger vendors, however, we do not have any accurate information on when there will be a full recovery. As the larger companies are running out, the smaller companies are getting hit, as well. Ideally, we will see a few of the brands come back into stock, which will allow us to have more options. Q. How is the local supply? Are we (Briar Patch) still getting local eggs? How are local suppliers impacted by this national shortage? A. Our local supply has been severely hit. Several of the larger local vendors have decided to close shop and the smaller farms tend to be more seasonal and not available during the wintertime. Q. How are prices impacted by the shortage? Are prices going up? Is there a percentage rate or price difference that (Briar Patch) can share? A. There has been a lot of talk about egg prices increasing, however we have not seen drastic price increases on the eggs that we typically carry. Customers might see some higher prices on new products brought in as a temporary replacement, but we are mindful of prices and checking this with each delivery. We will continue to carry several brands of eggs priced under $5 (when we can get them!), although as expected, the organic brands tend to be higher in cost. Q. Are the eggs safe? What measures are in place to ensure this? A. The eggs are safe. Properly cooked eggs and poultry are safe to eat. Due to the rapid onset of symptoms from the Avian Flu, as well as the safeguards the USDA has in place (including testing of flocks and federal and state inspections) the chances of infected eggs entering the food chain is extremely low. There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted to humans through properly prepared food. Q. Anything else that you would like to add? A. Thanks to our team and to our smaller vendors for doing what they can to get us eggs during this egg-ceptional time and thanks to our egg-cellent customers for being patient while we wait for the supply to catch up. Source: Briar Patch Food Co-op {related_content_uuid}d1dab2a9-d922-40db-9df5-3fe8f69368fb{/related_content_uuid}