SierraJazzCamp-GVU-060123

This year the camp is being spearheaded by four jazz professionals. Camp director is Matt Langley, a tenor saxophonist who has recorded extensively on jazz albums with numerous other jazz luminaries.

 Submitted photo

Are you or someone you know an amateur musician with an interest in learning more about playing jazz? Sierra Jazz Camp may be exactly what you are looking for. From Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, you will be immersed in daily combo rehearsals, large ensemble rehearsals, instrumental master classes, music theory classes, and, of course, jam sessions. It will change your life and give you musical food for thought and practice for a long time.

This year the camp is being spearheaded by four jazz professionals. Camp director is Matt Langley, a tenor saxophonist who has recorded extensively on jazz albums with numerous other jazz luminaries.