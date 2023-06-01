Are you or someone you know an amateur musician with an interest in learning more about playing jazz? Sierra Jazz Camp may be exactly what you are looking for. From Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, you will be immersed in daily combo rehearsals, large ensemble rehearsals, instrumental master classes, music theory classes, and, of course, jam sessions. It will change your life and give you musical food for thought and practice for a long time.
This year the camp is being spearheaded by four jazz professionals. Camp director is Matt Langley, a tenor saxophonist who has recorded extensively on jazz albums with numerous other jazz luminaries.
“I have been involved with jazz camps for many years,” Langley said. “In the 8th grade I traveled to DeKalb, Illinois to the renowned Jamey Aebersold Jazz camp. Years later, I spent fifteen years directing the summer jazz camp at PMAC Portsmouth, NH and the New Horizons adult summer music camp in Sydney, Maine. I love sharing this music and that A-HA! moment when someone makes a leap on their instrument or takes a solo for the first time that makes their eyes light up and laugh uncontrollably. That’s jazz! That’s LIFE!”
He is joined by Tommy Coster, a pianist and composer with two Grammy awards, bassist Chris Golden, a veteran of numerous recordings, including on Rod Stewart’s Grammy award winning Stardust, and drummer Tim Bulkley, who has played and recorded with numerous well known jazz artists. This is an incredible opportunity to be able to learn in an up close and personal setting with such a stellar line up of jazz professionals! Sierra Jazz Camp is small, so you will have numerous opportunities for personal attention from the faculty.
Sierra Jazz Camp was started in the early 2000’s by Bill Douglass, a legendary jazz bass player, and his wife, Nora Nausbaum, a professional flute player. The camp ran yearly for one week every summer until COVID struck and put everything on hold. (On a personal note, I have attended the camp several times over the years, always a fantastic experience.)
The camp is open to all instrumentalists and vocalists of all ages. However, instrumentalists should have at least an advanced middle school level of competence on their instruments. The details are spelled out on the Sierra Jazz Society website. If you have any interest or questions, start with Sierrajazzsociety.com. You can email Matt Langley directly through the website as well. Registration closes on June 5.
