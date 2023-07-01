Declare your freedom to rock n roll with the Banner Mountain Blues Band this Sunday at Lucchesi Vineyards’ annual Reds Whites and Blues Soiree and Picnic. The gates open at 4 p.m. at the hilltop Lucchesi View Forever Vineyards near Grass Valley. The band plays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“Rock N Roll/blues” plus other vintage blues styles make up the band’s signature sound with occasional excursions into funk.
“We play a collection of fun and highly danceable songs that connect with crowds, both young and old,” said Jerry Earwood, lead singer and harmonica player for this popular five-piece band.
Tickets are $25 per person and reservations are highly recommended as attendance will be limited, according to the Lucchesi website. A free glass of wine or other beverage comes with every ticket. Tables will be spread out, and guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and, of course, a picnic basket.
“If we are lucky, we may see distant firework displays after dark,” the website noted.
Celebrating 23 years in business, Lucchesi’s View Forever Vineyards features 17 different varietals farmed on 20 acres. It has a sweeping 180-degree view of the Sierra from its hilltop, terraced event setting.
The Banner Mountain Blues Band is the kickoff for a mini-concert series at the Lucchesi Vineyards this summer.