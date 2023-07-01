Declare your freedom to rock n roll with the Banner Mountain Blues Band this Sunday at Lucchesi Vineyards’ annual Reds Whites and Blues Soiree and Picnic. The gates open at 4 p.m. at the hilltop Lucchesi View Forever Vineyards near Grass Valley. The band plays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Rock N Roll/blues” plus other vintage blues styles make up the band’s signature sound with occasional excursions into funk.