Avo A-Go-Go is an organic meal delivery service brought to you by Eye of the Avocado (EOTA) Catering. Chef and owner Jes Taber started working as a chef back in 2008 at a quaint organic market in San Francisco. Raised in Grass Valley and a fan of the intimate feeling and community, she moved back to Nevada City to continue her catering business here.

Jes has lived and traveled abroad and this has left a significant impact on both her cooking style and repertoire. She visited both Vietnam and Italy last fall! She is an avid believer in using the highest quality ingredients from the bulb of garlic to the cut of steak. She buys products here from Fogdog Farm, First Rain, and Flying V Farms to name a few. The meat and eggs she uses come from local pasture raised ranchers like AM Ranch, Back to Basics Farm, Cosmic Roots, Jim Gates Nevada County Beef and many more. She cares about every component of a dish and it tends to show.

Given the current 2020 Covid Pandemic, EOTA had to pivot from catering the usual wedding, festival green room, birthday, and other communal occasion to a delivery business. Enter Avo A-Go-Go, a handcrafted delivery business that caters to regulars from Penn Valley to North San Juan and everywhere in between. A review from a first time customer read as follows, “I am truly blessed to have found you. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed the flavors in the lentil + brown rice salad with the cumin orange roasted chicken. The touch of mint was so pleasant. Quantity and quality was superb. I want more of your cilantro yogurt dressing; simply mouth watering. After our meal, I felt nourished by Mother Nature.”

Jes has received feedback from many customers that maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle during quarantine is a challenge. Accordingly, Jes has decided to offer Whole30 meals for the entire month of June 2020. Whole30 is a 30-day diet that emphasizes whole foods and the elimination of sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, soy, and dairy.

The tricky part to Whole30 is keeping it interesting; so why not just let Jes do it for you with flair?! You can sign up for 10, 14, or 21 meals per week for the entire month, half a month or just a week. Menu examples include; Burmese Beef Stew w/ melted fennel, kale, mushrooms, and potatoes with all sorts of interesting pickles or Local Culture Beet + Apple Kraut with local sausages, perfect eggs, roots, and greens.

Jes would like to thank Wild Eye Pub where she cooks and packages all these incredible meals each week, they are just so generous! She would love to talk to you more about the success she has seen with Whole30 or answer any other questions you may have. For more information on Avo A-Go-Go visit eyeoftheavocado.com and feel free to email her at JesTaber@Gmail.com

She sends her best wishes to you and your health!