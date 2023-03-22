The best chefs in senior living are finding ways to bring new life to good nutrition, according to a press release.
Atria Senior Living, a leading operator of senior living communities across the United States and Canada, is celebrating National Nutrition Month with daily motivation to create healthy habits, the release stated. Challenges such as eating more vegetables or swapping a sugary drink for tea or water encourage residents to choose healthier alternatives.
“Nutritious food can be fun and bring people together. Taste and food preferences change as you age, but the quality of meals shouldn’t have to,” said Atria Grass Valley’s Director of Culinary Service, Matthew Willoughby, in the release. “When our residents gather for a meal, they enjoy healthy, flavorful fare and time together with friends.”
For Atria’s residents, dietary needs go far beyond the importance of the freshness and choice of ingredients. Nutrition makes a difference in how older adults continue to thrive and pursue active lifestyles.
Connie at Atria Grass Valley said in the release, “I do my best to eat healthy because I feel better and when I feel good it’s a good day.”
To ensure menus are healthy and full of options, Atria chefs incorporate herbs, aromatics, sauces and texture balance into offerings.
“Food should be a fun experience from start to finish,” said Willoughby in the release. “I’m here to create a menu filled with quality ingredients and thoughtful flavors that enlightens the taste buds and nourishes the body.”
About Atria Senior Living
Atria Senior Living operates senior living communities with friendly neighbors and services designed to simplify life for older adults. Atria Senior Living is one of six distinct brands operated by Atria, including Coterie, a luxury brand in a joint venture with Related Companies, Atria Signature, Atria Park, Atria Retirement Canada and Holiday by Atria. Atria, a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities, is the residence of choice for more than 38,000 older adults and the workplace of choice for more than 13,000 employees. Atria creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world.