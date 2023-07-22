Blueberries have been on my mind lately as I’ve watched some new plants in my garden become established. And, since it’s National Blueberry Month, it seems like a good time to write about them.
Blueberries can be successfully grown in a variety of climates, including the Sierra foothills. These lovely fruiting shrubs belong to the heath family (Ericaceae) which includes ornamental woody shrubs such as azalea and rhododendron. Blueberry bushes have specific growing requirements but in time can produce lots of small, lovely berries, bursting with flavor and nutritional value.
Native to northeastern United States, there are many species of blueberries under the genus Vaccinium. Blueberries are perennial, with shallow root systems, requiring well-drained acidic soil. Blueberries will not tolerate areas of poor drainage. In planning for new blueberry shrubs, the location can be in a bed, or container with at least 6 hours of direct sun per day.
In the Sierra foothills, highbush blueberry varieties (Vaccinium corymbosum) will tolerate our hot dry summers and have varied chill hour requirements. (Chill hours are defined as the number of hours needed at temperatures below 45° F in order to grow and bloom well the following year.) Highbush varieties are divided into northern and southern highbush, where northern highbush, requiring 800 to 1000 chill hours, grow best in zones 4-7. Southern highbush varieties (chill hours of 150 to 600 hours) grow best in zones 5-9. Some of the varieties successfully grown in our area include O’Neal (southern highbush), blu ray and bluecrop (both northern highbush varieties). There are several other varieties that will also do well in our climate.
Essential to growing blueberries is the acidity of the soil. If you plan to start blueberries in garden beds, soil preparation may take 6 months to a year for soil amendments to integrate into the soil and lower the pH, correctly adjusting soil acidity, so start thinking about it now.
In our local soils, plants may show poor growth due to high soil pH. Iron uptake by the blueberry plant may be compromised in soils that are not acidic enough. As part of the planning process, determine the pH of the soil via a laboratory test or simple home pH test. Test the soil in which blueberries will grow; soil pH should be in the range of 4.5 to 5.5. In some situations where soil pH is 6.5 or higher it may be more suitable to grow blueberries in containers where the acidic planting medium can be used exclusively. For in-ground soil preparation, sulfur may be added to the soil to reach acidity — depending on the texture of the soil (clay soil may require more sulfur than sandy soil). The addition of 1 to 2.5 pounds of elemental sulfur will acidify the soil over time.
If blueberries are on your mind to add to your garden, keep in mind that they are slow growers and may take several years to reach full production. Be patient and attend to their needs. Select two or more varieties to cross-pollinate, as planting different varieties may extend production, depending on variety (some are early bearing, some later).
Select a sunny location, with at least 6 hours of sun daily. In very hot areas, blueberries may benefit from afternoon shade. An easy water source will help maintain the moisture required for blueberry production — drip systems may help maintain the necessary water for blueberry growth. Mulch, mulch, mulch! The addition of mulch will help keep the soil cool, conserves moisture, adds organic matter and helps combat weeds.
Young plants require little or no pruning the first 2 to 3 years. (Remove any dead or damaged branches.) Some sources recommend removing flowers the first year to help strengthen the plant, but if three-year-old plants are planted as new starts, these can be allowed to fruit the first year after planting.
If you would like to see some mature blueberries in containers, plan to visit our Demonstration Garden on the NID Business grounds, 1036 West Main St. in Grass Valley. For information about Master Gardener events check out our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.