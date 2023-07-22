O'Neal Blueberries on display at Master Garden Demonstration Garden

O’Neal Blueberries on display at Master Garden Demonstration Garden.

 Photo credit: Ann Wright

Blueberries have been on my mind lately as I’ve watched some new plants in my garden become established. And, since it’s National Blueberry Month, it seems like a good time to write about them.

Blueberries can be successfully grown in a variety of climates, including the Sierra foothills. These lovely fruiting shrubs belong to the heath family (Ericaceae) which includes ornamental woody shrubs such as azalea and rhododendron. Blueberry bushes have specific growing requirements but in time can produce lots of small, lovely berries, bursting with flavor and nutritional value.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.