Let’s talk about worms. Traditionally, one may think of worms crawling in and out of things, living in moist, loamy areas of the garden, or on the end of a fishing line. In discovering different types of earthworms, it’s clear that each has its own characteristics, and gifts for promoting soil health in the garden. Different worms have different jobs. Garden earthworms (Lumbricus terrestris) live fairly deep in the soil, and help move the earth, aerating the soil. Epigeic (meaning living on the surface of the land) are smaller non-burrowing worm cousins of the larger Lumbricus, and are masters of composting. These little bioengineers eat tons of organic matter, including kitchen scraps in worm bins. Common red wigglers (Eisenia fetida) fall into the category of composting worms. Nightcrawlers (Lumbricus rubellus) are found in shallower loose soil and come to the surface at night to drag leaves and other organic matter into their deep burrows. Both of these busy worm species are power house recyclers, but scientists have found that red wigglers are the quickest to reproduce. In the worm composting arena, red wigglers are commonly selected for worm beds.
Vermicompost is the term used to describe the use of worms as decomposers. The stars of this process can decompose food waste faster, and in less space than a compost pile. The castings, or more indelicately, worm poop, is the by-product of the material passed through the worms’ gut. Scientific analysis of worm castings has shown that worm castings contain beneficial micro-organisms, enzymes, humus, fungi and other products beneficial to plant growth. Castings contain high percentages of slow-release nutrients which are easily taken-up and absorbed by plants. Soil texture and structural properties of the soil are also improved with the use of worm castings.
There are a couple of ways to obtain worm castings for garden amendment. One, purchase ready-to-go castings from a worm farmer (prices may vary), or grow your own in a worm bin, bag or box. Home vermicomposting takes a little work at the front end to start the worms in their new habitat, but once the bin is going, the worms are the ones doing the work to help break down kitchen scraps, keeping that stuff out of the landfill.
As with larger compost piles, there are certain things worms will eat, and some they avoid. Red wigglers will eat a pretty wide variety of organic material such as fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee and tea grounds, yard waste, leaves, paper, cardboard and animal manure (do not give them cat or dog feces). Worms don’t have teeth, so the food they consume is soft, having already started decomposing.
The by-product of the worm’s digestive process (the castings) — can be harvested within two to six months, depending on the number of worms in the bin and how much food they receive. Once this gardener’s magic is harvested, it can be utilized in many ways in the garden. The castings can be used in seed starting mixes, as top dressings in flower beds, under shrubs, roses and vegetables; and as compost tea — a solution made with 1 part worm castings mixed with 3- parts non-chlorinated water. Allow the solution to steep overnight (stirring every 5 to 7 hours will help aerated the mix). The concentrate can be used right away on plant beds, or use 4-ounces of concentrate in a gallon of water as a foliar spray.
Upcoming Master Gardener workshops include Plant Propagation (today) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demonstration Garden at the NID business complex, 1036 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. On June 3 we will offer Houseplants 101 — come learn about basic care and some of the challenges in growing houseplants. On June 10 join us for a timely gardening topic, Gardening in a Changing Climate. Workshops are presented at the Demonstration Garden, but check our website (https://ncmg.ucanr.org/) for any changes to our workshop schedule.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.