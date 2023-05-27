Worm Composting

There are a couple of ways to obtain worm castings for garden amendment. One, purchase ready-to-go castings from a worm farmer (prices may vary), or grow your own in a worm bin, bag or box.

 Photo by Ann Wright

Let’s talk about worms. Traditionally, one may think of worms crawling in and out of things, living in moist, loamy areas of the garden, or on the end of a fishing line. In discovering different types of earthworms, it’s clear that each has its own characteristics, and gifts for promoting soil health in the garden. Different worms have different jobs. Garden earthworms (Lumbricus terrestris) live fairly deep in the soil, and help move the earth, aerating the soil. Epigeic (meaning living on the surface of the land) are smaller non-burrowing worm cousins of the larger Lumbricus, and are masters of composting. These little bioengineers eat tons of organic matter, including kitchen scraps in worm bins. Common red wigglers (Eisenia fetida) fall into the category of composting worms. Nightcrawlers (Lumbricus rubellus) are found in shallower loose soil and come to the surface at night to drag leaves and other organic matter into their deep burrows. Both of these busy worm species are power house recyclers, but scientists have found that red wigglers are the quickest to reproduce. In the worm composting arena, red wigglers are commonly selected for worm beds.

Vermicompost is the term used to describe the use of worms as decomposers. The stars of this process can decompose food waste faster, and in less space than a compost pile. The castings, or more indelicately, worm poop, is the by-product of the material passed through the worms’ gut. Scientific analysis of worm castings has shown that worm castings contain beneficial micro-organisms, enzymes, humus, fungi and other products beneficial to plant growth. Castings contain high percentages of slow-release nutrients which are easily taken-up and absorbed by plants. Soil texture and structural properties of the soil are also improved with the use of worm castings.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.