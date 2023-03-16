HOMEWright-GVU-031823

This Santa Rosa plum is one of the early blooming fruit trees.

 Photo by Ann Wright

With snow still piled high in many areas, and atmospheric rivers inundating our already saturated soil, it’s hard to imagine that spring is around the corner.

But there are some welcome signs of spring that may lift the spirits of the people of the land. Heralds of spring, the daffodils and anemones are poking their colorful heads above the snow or ground cover, and the slightly longer days bring anticipation that gardens will be tended very soon. The vernal equinox, which is the official first day of spring in the Northern hemisphere, falls on March 20 – not very far off! A sign of spring in our Penn Valley yard is the arrival of the American robin. It seems there are more American robins here this year than previous years, perhaps because higher elevation foraging areas are covered with snow. It is encouraging to see these beautiful birds along with bluebirds, towhees, finches and a multitude of other song birds eating at feeders and amongst the woody ground-cover. The frogs are also awakening with their froggy chorus. As temperatures warm with the southern storm, it is starting to feel like spring — despite the fog and rain.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.