With snow still piled high in many areas, and atmospheric rivers inundating our already saturated soil, it’s hard to imagine that spring is around the corner.
But there are some welcome signs of spring that may lift the spirits of the people of the land. Heralds of spring, the daffodils and anemones are poking their colorful heads above the snow or ground cover, and the slightly longer days bring anticipation that gardens will be tended very soon. The vernal equinox, which is the official first day of spring in the Northern hemisphere, falls on March 20 – not very far off! A sign of spring in our Penn Valley yard is the arrival of the American robin. It seems there are more American robins here this year than previous years, perhaps because higher elevation foraging areas are covered with snow. It is encouraging to see these beautiful birds along with bluebirds, towhees, finches and a multitude of other song birds eating at feeders and amongst the woody ground-cover. The frogs are also awakening with their froggy chorus. As temperatures warm with the southern storm, it is starting to feel like spring — despite the fog and rain.
With the arrival of spring, it is important to consider the spring freeze dates when planning gardens. These are the estimated average dates of the last 32 F minimum temperature in the spring. For those in our area of Penn Valley and lower elevations, March 10-20 is the average last freeze date range. Since we have had a very different weather-year, these averages might be off a bit. Higher, in Grass Valley and Nevada City, the average frost dates occur about a month later - April 10 to May 10. Many local gardeners subscribe to planting no earlier than Mother’s Day, which this year is May 14. In light of the past winter, this may be good advice.
For gardeners who are anxious to get started, this is a good time to start some seed indoors. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and other warm season vegetable crops can be started 6 to 10 weeks before the average first frost date.
Good news! The popular “Totally Tomatoes” workshop has been rescheduled and will now be presented TODAY, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vet’s Hall, 255 S. Auburn St., in Grass Valley. Please enter via the north side door and go up the stairs. (We apologize, but the elevator at the Vets Hall is still out of order.) This workshop will focus on the best strategies and growing conditions for tomatoes, and we will feature some of our favorite cherry, slicing and paste tomatoes.
One of the garden tasks that has been put off in my garden — perhaps too long for some of my fruit trees, is dormant spraying. I had hoped to apply horticultural oil to my fruit trees before now. The recommended time to spray is before bud break, meaning the time leaf and fruit buds begin to swell in advance of their opening. My Santa Rosa plum tree didn’t get the message. Some early budding trees such as apricots and plums are already opening in some areas. Here’s hoping there are legions of lady bugs to chomp the aphids that are likely to grace our presence this year.
Peach leaf curl, shot hole fungus, and powdery mildew are diseases that can be controlled by spraying fixed copper solutions. Solutions of fixed copper concentrate such as Kop R Spray Concentrate (Lilly Miller brand), or Liqui-Cop (Monterey Lawn and Garden) are available to consumers for home gardening. When mixed with a 1% horticultural oil, the spray will also aid in controlling some aphids, scale and mites. There are also copper soap fungicides available. Be sure to read the label for use.
Spring is on the way, and our gardens are inviting us to respond — whether to clean up downed limbs, uncover the small blossoms beginning to show through the snow, or to just relish that we have had a pretty ample wet season. As we pause to appreciate our gardens and what they mean to each of us, the Master Gardeners of Nevada County invite you to join us for “Invitations to and from the Garden: Cultivating Places & People” presented by Jennifer Jewell.
This program was scheduled for March 11 but was rescheduled for March 25, 2023. Like so many in our community, our volunteers have also been impacted by loss of power or the inability to leave home; we appreciate your patience.
This special event is a collaboration between the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, and the Master Gardeners of Nevada County to bring Jennifer Jewell, a nationally recognized speaker, to Grass Valley. Author and host of the award-winning weekly public radio program and podcast Cultivating Place, Jennifer Jewell will help us explore insights about how gardens and gardeners are powerful change agents in our changing world. The program will be presented from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.
This is a ticketed event and tickets are for sale online via Eventbrite. The price is $20. If you’ve already purchased a ticket and need a refund because of the date change, you can do this via Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/). Log in, click Tickets, click Jennifer Jewell, and click Request a Refund. If you request a refund, we’d appreciate converting the refund to a tax-deductible donation to CNPS Redbud Chapter, Master Gardeners of Nevada County, or both. You can do this right on Eventbrite (in the Jennifer Jewell listing). For more information check our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.