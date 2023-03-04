Succulents in a Shoe

Succulents are an interesting group of plants generally characterized by their ability to withstand drought by storing water in thick, fleshy leaves, stems or in root structures.

For those interested in growing tomatoes, and were counting on attending our Totally Tomatoes workshop (which was canceled February 25, due to the wintery weather), it is with you in mind that I decided to write a little “tomato-speak”, with the understanding that there is always the chance the workshop will be rescheduled.

Going into March, Master Gardeners of Nevada County will be busy planning and planting seeds for the upcoming spring plant sale on Saturday, May 13. Tomatoes are included – lots of tomatoes! Tomatoes are some of the most popular fruits grown in home gardens, and there is an abundant variety from which to choose. After the sizzling summer heat we experienced last year, the selection of tomatoes the Master Gardeners are starting include a number of heat-tolerant hybrid varieties. We will also have some of our most popular tomatoes and veggies for sale. The list of plants we will offer at the plant sale will be available on our website later this spring.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener

