For those interested in growing tomatoes, and were counting on attending our Totally Tomatoes workshop (which was canceled February 25, due to the wintery weather), it is with you in mind that I decided to write a little “tomato-speak”, with the understanding that there is always the chance the workshop will be rescheduled.
Going into March, Master Gardeners of Nevada County will be busy planning and planting seeds for the upcoming spring plant sale on Saturday, May 13. Tomatoes are included – lots of tomatoes! Tomatoes are some of the most popular fruits grown in home gardens, and there is an abundant variety from which to choose. After the sizzling summer heat we experienced last year, the selection of tomatoes the Master Gardeners are starting include a number of heat-tolerant hybrid varieties. We will also have some of our most popular tomatoes and veggies for sale. The list of plants we will offer at the plant sale will be available on our website later this spring.
As some of you know, growing tomatoes is fairly easy, but not without a few challenges.
In selecting seed, first consider whether you want to grow heirloom or hybrid varieties. Heirloom tomatoes are open pollinated, meaning saved seeds produce fruit that is identical to the parent plant. Sometimes a bit tricky to grow, heirloom varieties are very flavorful – Brandywine and Cherokee Purple are two heirloom types, and have been known to be more heat-tolerant. Hybrid tomatoes are deliberately pollinated by man with the intention of developing plants with specific characteristics such as color or disease resistance.
In terms of tomato diseases, some plants are grown for resistance to specific diseases. For example, the “Red Racer” hybrid is a cherry tomato with resistance to verticillium and fusarium wilts, nematodes, leaf spot and tobacco mosaic virus (VFFNT). For more information, check the UCANR IPM website at: https://ipm.ucanr.edu/home-and-landscape/tomato/index.html .
The type of desired tomatoes includes determinate or indeterminate based on the plant’s growth habit. Determinate, or bush tomatoes generally grow more evenly and produce fruit within about 4 to 6 weeks. Indeterminate tomatoes produce vines that continue to grow and set fruit throughout the growing season. Many standard size tomatoes are indeterminate.
Tomato seed may be started indoors, about 6 to 8 weeks before the last spring frost date. Keep in mind that the seedlings will require plenty of light; a sunny south window or supplemental grow lights. Seed should be sown about ¼” deep and kept warm and evenly moist. Small seedlings can be transplanted into larger pots to allow each new seedling time to grow and strengthen. A week to 10 days before planting outside, after the danger of frost has passed, the indoor-grown plants need to become acclimated, or hardened-off before transplanting. Exposing young plants to an increasing number of hours of outdoor light and temperatures ensures this hardening off period.
Tomatoes need plenty of room to grow well, allowing 24 to 30 inches between the plants in a row. Tomato vines can be very heavy and require support structures. Virtually all indeterminate plants require some type of support, and determinate bush-type tomatoes may benefit from staking to ensure that tomatoes are off the ground.
Succulents are an interesting group of plants generally characterized by their ability to withstand drought by storing water in thick, fleshy leaves, stems or in root structures. Leaves of succulents are covered with a waxy-like material that further reduces evaporation from the plant surface. Cactus plants are considered succulents – but not all succulents are cacti. Cacti are typically depicted as “spikey” plants with spiney areoles, hairs, leaves and/or flowers from the flesh of the plant.
Succulents are found in a variety of colors, shapes, textures and sizes. Many require full sun while others do best with several hours of morning or late afternoon sun or filtered shade in the hottest part of the day. Succulents require soil with good drainage – the addition of coarse perlite, or crushed lava to landscape or container soil will facilitate good drainage. Cactus potting mix can be purchased for container gardens – some of the packaged soil mixes are too heavy for succulents as the soil retains too much water.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener