Flowers will be offered at the Plant Sale May 13!

Flowers will be offered at the plant sale on May 13!

 Nevada County Master Gardeners

Each year, at the conclusion of the spring plant sale, while storing pop-up canopies and tables, cleaning up pots and pallets, Master Gardeners are also making notes from the day. Plans for the next spring plant sale have already begun. An evaluation of what plants sell quickly, which plants are reported to have grown well and lots of logistical information is garnered with each plant sale event. In January, the process of ordering seed and starting plants for the spring plant sale continues and the fundraising event gains momentum.

Once seed stock has been selected, seeds are planted in small soil trays and then transplanted to larger pots for further rooting and growth. The addition of the hoop house at the Demonstration Garden has enabled the Master Gardeners to house and care for on site, hundreds of vegetables and flowers which will be offered for sale at our plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. Just in time for Mother’s Day, this is a good opportunity to select from locally grown plants, or some fresh flower arrangements in beautiful hand-painted jars.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.