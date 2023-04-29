Each year, at the conclusion of the spring plant sale, while storing pop-up canopies and tables, cleaning up pots and pallets, Master Gardeners are also making notes from the day. Plans for the next spring plant sale have already begun. An evaluation of what plants sell quickly, which plants are reported to have grown well and lots of logistical information is garnered with each plant sale event. In January, the process of ordering seed and starting plants for the spring plant sale continues and the fundraising event gains momentum.
Once seed stock has been selected, seeds are planted in small soil trays and then transplanted to larger pots for further rooting and growth. The addition of the hoop house at the Demonstration Garden has enabled the Master Gardeners to house and care for on site, hundreds of vegetables and flowers which will be offered for sale at our plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. Just in time for Mother’s Day, this is a good opportunity to select from locally grown plants, or some fresh flower arrangements in beautiful hand-painted jars.
The sale starts promptly at 9 a.m., but plan to arrive early for the best selection, and we accept cash or check only. The Demonstration Garden is at the NID Business complex at 1036 W. Main Street in Grass Valley.
This year we have a large selection of flowers — from asters to 12-types of zinnias, there is something for everyone. We will also offer milkweed, several types of Scabiosa (pincushion flower) and one of my favorites, drumstick flower (Craspedia globose). Many of the flower starts grow into wonderful cut flower plants, so if a cutting garden is on your radar, we may have several selections for you.
Fruit, vegetable and herb plants will be in supply as well. Several varieties of basil will be offered, as well as cucumber, melon and several types of peppers. A new melon being offered this year is an heirloom — “old original Israeli”. This is a melon I know from experience, that is one of the best melons I have ever tasted. It’s creamy yellow-orange flesh is soft and crunchy at the same time, and the flavor is hard to describe. If you enjoy a good melon, this might be one to try.
For tomato lovers, we plan to offer about 25 types of open-pollinated, heirloom and hybrid tomatoes. Open pollinated plants are from seed of plants that have been pollinated by bees, birds, wind and other natural means. Open pollinated plants are considered true to type (meaning true to parent plant) and are more genetically diverse, adapting to local conditions and climate over time. Heirloom plants are those with history behind them such as plants from seed handed down over generations. Heirloom seeds are open pollinated, but not all open pollinated plants are considered heirlooms. Hybrid plants are deliberately pollinated by man with the intention of developing plants with specific characteristics such as color or disease resistance. This year we are also featuring some new varieties that are more heat tolerant than some. Estiva is one — a hybrid that is known for its ability to set fruit in excessive heat such as we had last summer. Heat master and Thessaloniki are two others considered heat resistant.
The lists of tomatoes, fruits, vegetables and flowers to be sold at the plant sale may be found on our website at www.ncmg.ucanr.org. Generally, plants are listed with a photo and description of the plant. Tomato notes may indicate “determinate” or “indeterminate”. Determinate tomatoes are considered bush-type plants with more contained growth. Once leaf growth is complete, fruit is set and the fruit generally ripens at the same time. Determinate tomatoes are good for those who like to freeze or preserve fruit of the season. Indeterminate tomatoes are considered vining tomatoes that seem to meander all over the place and may require caging or staking for support. Indeterminate tomatoes produce fruit throughout the growing season until first frost.
The Master Gardener’s spring plant sale is brimming with new ideas for home gardeners. So, bring your boxes, bags and wagons to our sale — all money received from the Master Gardener plant sale goes directly back to the Nevada County Master Gardener program — and we are grateful to all who attend! We hope to see you there. For questions about the plant sale, or other home gardening questions, call the hotline at 530-273-0919.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.