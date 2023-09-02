As metamorphosis is completed, a monarch butterfly with colorful orange, black and white wings emerge from a green egg-shaped chrysalis, once a yellow and black- striped caterpillar chewing mightily on leaves of milkweed plants. There was great excitement this week when at the Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, a monarch butterfly was spotted on one of the pollinator plants. We are waiting to see if there are more to come!
With news of the decline in migratory monarch butterfly populations, milkweed (Asclepias spp.) and other blooming native plants have become much sought-after by gardeners interested in preserving this special creature. We have learned, as the required host plant for the monarch butterfly, milkweed is essential to monarch survival. Monarchs lay their eggs on milkweed and the plant plays an important part in protection from predators as the milkweed contains compounds that create toxins distasteful to predators. Once the egg has been laid on the milkweed plant, usually on the bottom of a leaf, the egg will hatch in about four days. Life begins as the larva (caterpillar) eats the egg shell after which they move on to eating the leaves of the milkweed. It is during this stage (10 to 14 days) that the caterpillar grows the most.
The loss of milkweed due to agriculture and urban development, and destruction by herbicidal spraying is a significant factor in the decline of monarch populations. Restoration of native milkweed habitats and protection of existing milkweed areas is a huge step in reversing the trend in butterfly loss. Additionally, the availability of high-quality nectar which milkweed and other native plants produce, supports many beneficial insects that are naturally predatory, helping control garden and crop pests. Studies have shown that showy milkweed (Asclepias speciosa) attracts a high number of beneficial insects, including ladybeetles and mature pirate bugs.
Although there are about 15 types of milkweed native to California, the following four species are native to our area and are recommended for restoration or creating habitat for monarchs:
Asclepias speciosa, commonly called showy milkweed;
A. fasicularis, also known as narrow leaf milkweed;
A. eriocarpa, also called wooly pod or Indian milkweed;
A. cordifolia, known as purple or heartleaf milkweed.
The Xerces society and a number of other wildlife conservation organizations have a plethora of current information on the plight of the monarch butterfly. Listed on the Xerces website (https://xerces.org/) are specific actions which can be taken to help support monarch populations. One of these actions includes providing nectar-rich flowers and milkweed that are native to our area which host the monarch as well as other pollinators. The plant lists are available by zip code. In addition to milkweed, adult monarchs require diverse sources of nectar at all times of the year to optimize health during spring and summer breeding, for migration and overwintering. Native plants such as desert willow, sunflowers, sulfur-flower buckwheat, and western goldentop (Euthamia occidentalis) are among the many flowering native plants helpful to support monarchs and other pollinators.
It is important to remember that when a species of plant or animal develops in a given area over time, that species tends to thrive when grown in its native habitat. In this case, the native milkweed is what the Western monarchs “expect to find” in this area and are the best ones to benefit the health of the transient monarchs. Non-native milkweed species that DON’T die back can encourage monarchs to stay in the area, trying to breed, instead of migrating to the coast. This will endanger both adults and late hatching larvae from death by winter freezes in the area. Also, late growing milkweed presents a higher danger of the presence of monarch protozoan parasites which can weaken or kill both adults and larvae.
To learn more about integrating native plants into your garden, plan to attend two special workshops – one, Gardening with Native Plants will be offered on September 9, and Best Perennials for Nevada County will be offered on September 16. Both workshops will be presented from 10am to noon at the Demonstration Garden on the NID grounds, 1036 West Main St. in Grass Valley. Also, please mark your calendar for September 23 – you are cordially invited to the Master Gardener’s 40th birthday party. Join us at the Demonstration Garden from 10am to 3pm for a variety of garden-related activities, vendors, music, workshops and fun for children of all ages! For more information on this or other Master Gardener events, call 530-273-0919 or go to our website at www.ncmg.ucanr.org.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.