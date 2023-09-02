Monarch butterflies

Monarch butterflies rely on a variety of sources for nectar.

 Kathy Keatley Garvey, UC Davis

As metamorphosis is completed, a monarch butterfly with colorful orange, black and white wings emerge from a green egg-shaped chrysalis, once a yellow and black- striped caterpillar chewing mightily on leaves of milkweed plants. There was great excitement this week when at the Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, a monarch butterfly was spotted on one of the pollinator plants. We are waiting to see if there are more to come!

With news of the decline in migratory monarch butterfly populations, milkweed (Asclepias spp.) and other blooming native plants have become much sought-after by gardeners interested in preserving this special creature. We have learned, as the required host plant for the monarch butterfly, milkweed is essential to monarch survival. Monarchs lay their eggs on milkweed and the plant plays an important part in protection from predators as the milkweed contains compounds that create toxins distasteful to predators. Once the egg has been laid on the milkweed plant, usually on the bottom of a leaf, the egg will hatch in about four days. Life begins as the larva (caterpillar) eats the egg shell after which they move on to eating the leaves of the milkweed. It is during this stage (10 to 14 days) that the caterpillar grows the most.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.