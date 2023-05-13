There are a number of garden-related events this month, one of which is today — the annual spring Master Gardener Plant Sale (from 9 a.m. to noon) at the Demonstration Garden, 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.
Another big garden-related event is the Soroptimist Garden Tour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20 and 21, featuring a number of local homes with particular garden themes or special features that are selected by a team from the Soroptimists of the Foothills.
One of the gardens on the tour this year has been created with history behind it and by the hands of people with true hearts for giving. This is the garden of Eileen and Paul Jorgensen near Cement Hill in Nevada City. We had the opportunity to tour their garden a few weeks ago, and from our gracious hosts, we learned that this particular garden surrounds a homestead house, built in 1870.
The garden features a year-round spring which feeds a natural pond that graces the yard and feeds the surrounding plants and beautiful trees lining the boundary. Having lived on the property for 39 years, there are a number of established, mature fruit trees, fenced areas for the vegetable and flower beds, and compost piles. There are seating areas that accentuate the quiet peace of the garden; all are set off here and there, with meaningful statuary.
The edible garden area boasts an old bathtub that is the reservoir for mixing compost tea – filled with compost, water and a bubbler attached, the compost tea is used throughout the growing areas. There is also a vibrant worm bed that Paul uses for amending the soil and making the compost tea.
The warmth and inviting nature of the garden reflect the Jorgensens heart for philanthropy. Having owned The Magic Carpet in Nevada City for over 40 years, the Jorgensens are involved with a number of international and local organizations to support nutritional, educational and healthcare programs for rural and underserved children in several countries, including India, Afghanistan and Pakistan. On a local community level, the Jorgensens are very involved with Sierra Harvest as well as Interfaith Food Ministries and Hospitality House.
Organizers are grateful for the opportunity to have the Jorgensens garden on the tour as well as the other gardens available to see. For more information about the garden tour, go to the website https://www.sierrasoroptimist.org/ . Master Gardeners will be available at three of the gardens to answer gardening questions. Tickets for the garden tour will be available at the Master Gardener’s Plant Sale today, and as directed on their website.
Master Gardeners are also continuing our Family Fun in the Garden series this year — the first workshop is scheduled for May 20 at the Demonstration Garden, from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature information on what it takes to create a successful vegetable garden. The workshop includes hands-on activities as presenters help children explore the aspects of soil, space, sun and water needs of plants in the garden.
On May 27, join us for a workshop on Plant Propagation where we focus on growing new plants from cuttings using softwood propagation techniques. This workshop is also from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demo Garden.
There are many types of shrubs and trees that can be started by cuttings, and early spring is a good time to propagate softwood cuttings. At this hands-on workshop, the process will be demonstrated, and participants will be able to cut and start cuttings for their own gardens. At this interactive workshop, participants will learn what types of plants are suitable for propagation; explore the parts of the plant important to consider when taking a cutting, and learn how to prepare cuttings for rooting.
For more information about Master Gardeners of Nevada County events and upcoming workshops, check our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/. For garden-related questions, call our Hotline at 530-273-0919 or visit our office on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 255 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley.