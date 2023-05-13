HOMEWright-GVU-051323

Natural spring-fed pond in garden featured at the Soroptimist Garden Tour.

 Photo by Ann Wright

There are a number of garden-related events this month, one of which is today — the annual spring Master Gardener Plant Sale (from 9 a.m. to noon) at the Demonstration Garden, 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.

Another big garden-related event is the Soroptimist Garden Tour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20 and 21, featuring a number of local homes with particular garden themes or special features that are selected by a team from the Soroptimists of the Foothills.