What are pollinators? Typically, honey bees and other insects come to mind as pollinators and, although they do a large share of pollinating plants, there are other creatures that help pollinate as well. Recently, June 19-25 was designated National Pollinator Week by the Pollinator Partnership (https://www.pollinator.org/) whose mission is, through conservation, education and research, to promote the health of pollinators. Essential to food and ecosystems, in addition to bees, pollinators include birds, bats, butterflies, beetles and other small mammals that pollinate plants that we rely on for food, as well as sustaining our ecosystem.
As summer arrives, this is a good time to consider choices for plants that are essential in providing habitat for our pollinating friends. Whether you are gardening in containers in a small area, or farm many acres there are many plants designated as pollinator friendly. Planting a diversity of plants will help support a variety of pollinators. Flowers provide nectar which is high in the nutrients essential to pollinator health, and fermenting fallen fruit also provides food for bees, beetles and butterflies. Host plants such as milkweed are eaten by the larvae of the monarch butterfly. Flowers of different heights and colors, fragrance and season of bloom offer pollen and nectar throughout the season.
When planning an area to support pollinators, remember that native plants have adapted to local conditions and have evolved to support the needs of specific native pollinators. However, many pollinators are likely to visit many different types of plants, including non-native ornamentals. Be sure that any non-native plants you choose are not invasive, and be aware that sometimes very cultivated plants are not the first choice for pollinators to visit.
Some examples of beautiful, non-native annual flowers which will attract pollinators include, zinnias, cosmos, coneflower, daisies, snapdragons, sunflowers and asters are some examples. Open-centered dahlia have a single row of flat petals around a pollen-producing central disk, which enables access to the nectar pollinators are after. The ultra-decorative types of dinner plate and pom-pom dahlias are specifically bred to have tight petals and many layers of florets making it difficult for pollinators to find the central disk – and, they might not even try.
Herbs left to flower, such as dill, parsley, chives, mint and sage will attract a number of pollinators. Flowering shrubs such as lavender, rosemary, and hibiscus will also support pollinators. In spring, weeds such as dandelion provide nectar early in the season. Other weeds are also a good source of nectar and pollen for bees and butterflies.
Essential to promoting the health of pollinators is to learn and use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies to address pests. Minimize or aim to eliminate the use of pesticides. The University of California IPM website is a good resource for managing pests (https://ipm.ucanr.edu).
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.