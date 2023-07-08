Pollinator plants can be seed at the Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden

 Photo by Ann Wright

What are pollinators? Typically, honey bees and other insects come to mind as pollinators and, although they do a large share of pollinating plants, there are other creatures that help pollinate as well. Recently, June 19-25 was designated National Pollinator Week by the Pollinator Partnership (https://www.pollinator.org/) whose mission is, through conservation, education and research, to promote the health of pollinators. Essential to food and ecosystems, in addition to bees, pollinators include birds, bats, butterflies, beetles and other small mammals that pollinate plants that we rely on for food, as well as sustaining our ecosystem.

As summer arrives, this is a good time to consider choices for plants that are essential in providing habitat for our pollinating friends. Whether you are gardening in containers in a small area, or farm many acres there are many plants designated as pollinator friendly. Planting a diversity of plants will help support a variety of pollinators. Flowers provide nectar which is high in the nutrients essential to pollinator health, and fermenting fallen fruit also provides food for bees, beetles and butterflies. Host plants such as milkweed are eaten by the larvae of the monarch butterfly. Flowers of different heights and colors, fragrance and season of bloom offer pollen and nectar throughout the season.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.