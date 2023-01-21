The sun is shining, and it is very tempting to get out in the garden – especially after being inside during the recent torrential rain we have had. But, however inviting it may be, it is wise to wait a week or so for things to dry out a little before going full throttle in the garden – unless there is still standing water in plant beds or areas where draining the water is necessary. The soil is still very saturated and prone to compaction. Compaction occurs as particles in the soil compress from the rain, machinery, animals, or from simply walking on it. The compression of soil particles results in plants’ roots having less access to air and nutrients; proper drainage is critical for the health of plants. Constant exposure of roots to standing water can result in root rot and plant death.
Following heavy rain or flooding, there are things gardeners can do to help start the recovery from the over-abundance of water. In a recent UCANR blog (https://ucanr.edu/blogs/statewidemgnews), authors Melissa Womack and Missy Gable outline some ways to help mitigate the damage from heavy rain and flooding. Recommendations include, removing debris, mud and silt that may be impeding the growth of garden plants. Create drainage ditches or berms to redirect water away from growing areas. Loosen compacted soil with a garden fork – only to help improve drainage to plants roots. To reduce further compaction, wait until the soil dries out, and avoid walking on wet, soggy lawns.
Inspect plants for damage and remove any damaged parts – prune back dead and diseased plant parts, then observe plants for further signs of stress such as yellowing or other discoloration of leaves. Once the now saturated ground is dry, start watering plants gently and gradually to help them adjust to new soil conditions.
Other suggestions for caring for winter water-logged gardens is to add mulching material to existing pathways, or create new pathways which will help prevent further compaction. Plywood or boards can be placed in growing areas to enable gardeners to step in and start working in the area.
Look for eroded soil in garden areas and add mulch or additional soil to any exposed plant roots. Pay particular attention to root crowns – such as with asparagus, or peony. Tuberous plants may also be exposed from the rain and should be mulched, as even a little exposure to sun may further damage the plant. Mud and debris on the lower leaves of plants should be cleaned off.
Don’t forget outside container plants – empty basins or outer pots that have accumulated rain water. The plants sitting in water may result in root rot and plant death.
Other winter weather garden tips include taking stock of garden tools and accessories. If garden tools need some conditioning, take the time now to clean, sharpen, and oil tools – and re-finish handles if needed. Tools should be cleaned of rust, mud and dirt. Simple steel wool, a wire brush or medium-grit sandpaper can be used with mild detergent and water. A disinfecting foaming bathroom cleaner is also quite effective in removing the built-up residue on pruners. Sharpening the beveled (cutting) edge of bypass pruners and loppers can be accomplished with a coarse-cut 8 or 9-inch metal file. A bench vice or clamp can help hold the tool as the cutting edge is sharpened. Oil the tools using a little light machine oil to lubricate clean, sharpened tools. Wooden handles can be lightly sanded followed by a coating of linseed oil to finish.
The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are once again offering free in-person workshops. This year, our February and March workshops will be held at the Veteran’s Hall at 255 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley. Starting in April, workshops will be held at the Demonstration Garden on the NID Business campus, 1036 W. Main Street. “Gardening for Birds” will be our first workshop of the season, scheduled for February 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. On February 18 we will offer a brand new workshop, “Best Practices of Great Gardeners” – also from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vet’s Hall. On Feb. 25 we will present our popular, “Totally Tomatoes” workshop. Check our website for further details on all our Master Gardener events and activities.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener