As we draw closer to spring, Master Gardeners are positioned to take a kaleidoscope-like look at gardening and gardeners.

 Metro Newspaper Service

What is it about gardens that invites us in? What allures us to dig in the soil, to sow seeds, to carefully tend tiny seedlings as we would tiny children? The essence of gardening is likely different for each individual. For some, the idea of gardening is a simple container with some herbs available for use in the kitchen. For others it may be rows of beds utilized for growing food, flowers, or both. For others, gardens may be vast expanses of native plants or lovely areas carved out for ornamentals. Regardless, each has unique reasons for gardening — or not.

As we draw closer to spring, Master Gardeners are positioned to take a kaleidoscope-like look at gardening and gardeners. The public workshop today (February 18) Best Practices of Great Gardeners will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Hall (255 S. Auburn St.) in Grass Valley. This is a new workshop, which will look at how over time, gardeners refine their practices in their yards for many reasons: to make the work outside easier on their bodies, to grow and nurture more sustainable landscapes, and to utilize new practices learned. With so many committed gardeners in our community, we’ve collected and seek to share the best practices of great gardeners so we all can benefit from their knowledge and experience gained over decades. Come and see if you are interested in implementing these practices in your yard.

For more information about these or other Master Gardener activities, check our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ .