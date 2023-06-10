Right now, the gardens in our community are stunning! The colors are vibrant; blooms are full and plentiful and it’s marvelous to see. As we enjoy this beautiful spring (so happy we have spring this year) it is also a good time to turn our attention to some not-so welcome garden-related species. California’s Invasive Species Action Week is June 3-11. In collaboration with a number of state-wide organizations, the UC Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program is participating in this endeavor by designating this as a time to raise awareness of invasive species and to encourage the help and participation of the public in the fight against invasive species. The blog post from the statewide site (https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=57053) shares information on plant and animal pests that may interfere with wildlife habitat, impair water resources, increase soil erosion, compromise agricultural land and create fire hazards.
Home gardeners can be very helpful by identifying certain pests, avoiding planting invasive species and by learning more about species that show potential for harm. Recent blogs from the Statewide IPM site include information about the spotted lantern fly and the Asian citrus psyllids. These two invaders have been in the pest management news lately as both are a threat to California’s valuable crops and citrus trees. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania and has spread across the eastern states, causing damage to many plant varieties and has proven to be hard to control. Although this pest has not been detected in California, it is essential that we all keep a look-out for it.
The Asian citrus psyllid is a small insect that is a threat to California’s citrus crops – some of which are gown near here. This invasive pest carries and transmits a bacterial disease that is fatal to all citrus species. The pest is currently in southern California and it is hoped that early local detection will help prevent the spread of this pest. If you have citrus trees in your garden, consider learning more about how to identify this invader. Check the UC IPM Pest Notes: Asian Citrus Psyllid and Huanglongbing Disease.
In the garden, people can help by considering plant choices listed on PlantRight (https://plantright.org/) along with native plants that support local wildlife. To track invasive plants, check Calflora’s website (also an app) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s site (https://wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Invasives/Action-Week) to tract invasive species in your growing area. Another good resource to learn more about invasive plants is the California Invasive Plant Council (Cal-IPC), whose mission is to protect California’s lands and waters from ecologically-damaging invasive plants through science, education and policy.
Weeds are also enjoying the winter of abundant moisture and in my mind are indeed garden invaders. The most general definition of a weed is a plant that is growing where it is not wanted. Usually not a single plant, either. Weeds love company! The California Master Gardener’s Handbook describes weeds as plants that interfere with the intended use of land and water resources. Further, weeds can be described according to other characteristics, such as how the weed plant competes for water, nutrients, space, and sunlight in an area. Weeds may be parasitic, such as mistletoe (as seen in many trees in oak woodlands) or dodder, the bright orange or yellow-colored twining, stringy invader that wraps around a host plant or shrub.
There are a number of troubling weeds in our area. The weeds on my hit-list have changed periodically, depending on how they are behaving in my garden, and my tolerance and ability to manage them. A few years ago, it was field bind-weed, last year, Bermuda grass, and right now, after a trip to the veterinarian with my dog, the ugly invader-weed of the season is foxtail. After doing a little research, it seems the term foxtail describes a number of grasses with dry seed that produce spikey barbs with sharp needle-like spikes (awns) that find their way into animals’ noses, ears, paws and parts in-between. It appears that the invaders in my yard are yellow foxtail (Setaria pumilia) and foxtail barley (Hordeum jubatum) both different species but still producing the offending sharp spikes.
To learn more about weeds – the good, the bad and the ugly – please join the Master Gardeners for a workshop on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Demonstration Garden, 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. To learn more about Master Gardener workshops and events, check our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ or call the Hotline at 530-273-0919.
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.