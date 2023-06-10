Right now, the gardens in our community are stunning! The colors are vibrant; blooms are full and plentiful and it’s marvelous to see. As we enjoy this beautiful spring (so happy we have spring this year) it is also a good time to turn our attention to some not-so welcome garden-related species. California’s Invasive Species Action Week is June 3-11. In collaboration with a number of state-wide organizations, the UC Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program is participating in this endeavor by designating this as a time to raise awareness of invasive species and to encourage the help and participation of the public in the fight against invasive species. The blog post from the statewide site (https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=57053) shares information on plant and animal pests that may interfere with wildlife habitat, impair water resources, increase soil erosion, compromise agricultural land and create fire hazards.

Home gardeners can be very helpful by identifying certain pests, avoiding planting invasive species and by learning more about species that show potential for harm. Recent blogs from the Statewide IPM site include information about the spotted lantern fly and the Asian citrus psyllids. These two invaders have been in the pest management news lately as both are a threat to California’s valuable crops and citrus trees. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania and has spread across the eastern states, causing damage to many plant varieties and has proven to be hard to control. Although this pest has not been detected in California, it is essential that we all keep a look-out for it.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.