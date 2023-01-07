It’s a new year, and an appropriate time to share this quote by Josephine Neuse, author of The Country Garden (1970) – “Anyone who thinks gardening starts in the spring and ends in the fall is missing the best part of the whole year; for gardening begins in January with a dream.”
Some dreams for this new year may be for abundant rain – which we are currently celebrating! And now we can extend our dreaming into the boundaries of the garden. January, especially on these rainy days when we can’t or shouldn’t be out in the garden, lest we smash down the waterlogged soil, is the time to put garden plans to paper. There are a number of garden planning websites to help record your plans, which can be reviewed later to compare what did or didn’t do well in one growing season. Likewise, plain old paper and pencil is also good — to sketch out where shade, water sources and other elements of the landscape are located. Regardless of the method, it will be helpful in the future to have some type of garden record or journal. Include an inventory of the plants currently in the garden and where they are located. The sketch can help identify plants you would like to relocate or change.
Garden planning is a broad term which involves a number of garden practices – such as plant selection, soil preparation, consideration of sun/light exposure, and of course, water needs of the plants in each area. One of the Master Gardeners’ mantras is, “put the right plant in the right place”, and also at the right time. This means that gardeners should select the right plant for the climate zone in which they live and the right plant for the amount of sun exposure. Likewise, the selected plant should thrive in the soil in which it is to be planted, and similar plants grouped together based on water needs. Additionally, this means that the plant is the right plant for the space in which it will grow. Consideration of these factors will help ensure success in the upcoming growing season.
Soon, seed catalogs will arrive. Having an idea of what you want to grow this season will help narrow down the huge selection of seed or plant starts available. Part of the garden plan should be to develop goals for your space. Do you want to grow vegetables, or strictly natives or ornamentals? Do you have a big space to fill, or prefer planting in smaller containers for a deck?
With elevations that span from 600 feet to over 3,500 feet, vegetable gardening in the foothills can be a challenge, particularly in light of the varied soil types and microclimates. Seasoned gardeners are generally aware of the sun exposure to their planting areas. Site assessment includes figuring out how much sun is hitting a particular area at a specific point in time. Start with the basics — find the areas that have full sun (8 to 10 hours for vegetables, 6 hours for some ornamentals); part sun (5-to-6 hours per day of direct sun); and part shade (3-to-4 hours of direct sun per day), then mark you garden plans accordingly. With tree removal, keep in mind that a previously partly shaded area may now be fully exposed to hot summer sun. For gardeners new to the area, or those who may need to reevaluate an area, time may be needed to fully assess where full sun areas lie, or whether by September the once sunny tomato area is now shaded.
To help continue your plans for spring and summer gardens, our public workshops will begin in February with some new presentations — a full calendar will be available soon on our website (www.ncmg.ucanr.org). Other resources we provide include participation at local events such as the local growers market; our popular spring plant sale (this year on May 13 — the Saturday before Mother’s Day); and events at the fairgrounds such as the Home and Garden Show and the Nevada County Fair.
The Master Gardener Hotline is now available; Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon a Master Gardener is in our office at the Veteran’s Hall in Grass Valley (255 South Auburn St.). This is subject to change, based on staffing, but phone messages are answered as quickly as possible – call 530-273-0919 for questions. We also continue to host our weekly radio program, Master Gardeners and Friends presented on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon (on AM 830, KNCO). This is a call-in show which provides a chance for listeners to call the Master Gardeners with gardening questions or concerns.
Our Demonstration Garden on the Nevada Irrigation District grounds (1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley) provides a venue for education through observation of several special garden themed areas. The public is encouraged to stroll through the Foothill Mediterranean and Oak Habitat gardens. The orchard and cottage gardens provide examples of several fruit trees and ornamentals, and are integral to our pruning workshops. As you dream and plan your gardens, drop by to see what’s new at our garden – Happy New Year!