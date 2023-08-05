Country roots come in many varieties!

 Photo credit — stock photo ANR Stanislas

Although that’s not exactly the theme of the Nevada County Fair this year, Master Gardeners are about roots and boots! What a fun theme this year for the Nevada County Fair — “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots”. Master Gardeners will again be on hand at their tent in the Family Farm area of the fairgrounds, behind “Treat Street”. We look forward to greeting and meeting our gardening friends, and to answer home-gardening questions. Look for our signature compost display for fairgoers to discover and study. Plan to attend one or more of a variety of mini-workshops (about 30 minutes each) outside our tent. The schedule is:

Wednesday August 9, 2023