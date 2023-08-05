Although that’s not exactly the theme of the Nevada County Fair this year, Master Gardeners are about roots and boots! What a fun theme this year for the Nevada County Fair — “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots”. Master Gardeners will again be on hand at their tent in the Family Farm area of the fairgrounds, behind “Treat Street”. We look forward to greeting and meeting our gardening friends, and to answer home-gardening questions. Look for our signature compost display for fairgoers to discover and study. Plan to attend one or more of a variety of mini-workshops (about 30 minutes each) outside our tent. The schedule is:
11:30am Gardening with Deer in the Foothills (Deer, Oh Dear!)
1:00pm Growing Milkweed for the Monarchs – Free seeds to all attendees
10:30am Native Plants for Your Garden
1:00pm Can I Grow Blueberries Here?
11:30am Growing Irises in the Foothills – Free Iris Corms to all attendees
1:00pm Worm Composting (Vermiculture)
10:30am Bringing Bluebirds to Your Garden
11:30am Growing Gorgeous Dahlias
1:00pm What you Need to Know to Grow Onions
10:30am Mulch – a Great Tool for your Garden
11:30am Growing Delicious Berries — Floricanes, Primocanes and Pruning
Always a fun time, we welcome children to our daily “Lil Sprouts” craft sessions, scheduled from noon to 1:00 pm. We will have wood flowers to paint, or a new suncatcher craft for the children to create.
Please stop by to say hello, to get answers to those nagging home gardening questions, or to attend one of the workshops being offered. Can you guess the correct temperature of the compost pile? After we build it on set-up day, it will heat up over the course of the fair – so come check it out to see how hot that compost will get! If you miss the compost demonstration and workshop at the fair, you are invited to our full workshop, Compost, a Gardener’s Best Friend which will be offered from 10am to noon on September 30 at our Demonstration Garden, located at 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.
But let’s get back to our roots (sorry, pun intended). Many cool-season vegetables include root crops, such as beets, carrots, radish, parsnips and asparagus. We live in a climate where we can enjoy some vegetables long into the fall and even winter. At our Family Fun children’s workshop on August 19, Keeping Your Garden Happy and Healthy, we will offer ways to extend the growing season, and Master Gardeners will focus on beneficial insects, composting with worms, and much more. The family fun garden class is offered at 10am, and is also at the Demonstration Garden.
Our popular workshop, Cool-Season Vegetable Gardening will be presented on August 29 from 10am to noon – at the Demonstration Garden. Come learn what cool-season vegetables are, and why they are a great addition to the year-round garden; learn about frost dates and when cool-season vegetables should be planted, and some ways to extend the growing season. We will also briefly discuss fall harvesting versus overwintering.
We hope to see you at the fair, and mark your calendars for a very special event – Master Gardeners will be celebrating our 40th birthday in Nevada County! September 23 is the date for our community-wide party from 10am to 3pm featuring music, food trucks, mini-workshops, artists, children’s activities, and, of course there will be cake! Watch our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ for more details.