And just like that, the fair is over, August is almost a wrap, and it is still pretty hot outside. What’s this about a winter garden?
As the days grow shorter (sorry) and evening temperatures begin to fall, this is a good time to consider re-planting or starting a winter garden with cool season vegetables. Growing and maturing best when the temperatures are between 55° and 75°, cool season vegetables include some winter-hardy varieties that are easy to grow and full of nutritional value including vitamins C, A and K. Many tolerate light frost when mature, and some even sweeten with frost – especially kale, Brussel sprouts and cabbage. Other common cool season crops include beets, broccoli, chives, carrots, cauliflower, Swiss chard, leek, lettuce, garlic, onion, parsnips, peas, radishes, spinach, and turnips.
One advantage to growing cool season vegetables is that plants and soil lose less water to evaporation, thus requiring less supplemental water. And planting in the cool season has the additional benefit of winter rain. Winter crops generally have fewer pests and weeds, and they keep planting beds in use. Plan ahead and start your plants in late summer/early fall, and transplant in early fall when temps have started to drop – keep in mind that planning may require a bit of consideration for crop rotation to help reduce soil borne pests and pathogens.
Crop rotation involves learning what family a specific plant belongs to, and planting a different vegetable family in the same growing space in the next growing season. Thinking about vegetables in family groups helps visualize how to rotate the crops. For example, let’s say you have planted and completed a bumper crop of tomatoes. In the fall the tomatoes are done. What should a gardener plant as a winter selection in the bed where the tomatoes were grown? Tomatoes are in the Solanaceae or nightshade family, so it would be wise not to plant another vegetable in that family. And assuming the gardener likes kale (Brassica) and onions (Amaryllidaceae), these vegetables might be included in the cool season garden. Then, next spring the gardener may choose to plant a vegetable in a different family in the space where the kale and onions were grown.
Starting a winter garden also involves an estimate as to the first fall frost date. A map in the Master Gardener’s Western Sierra Foothills Garden Guide provides the elevation contour and estimates for the average date of the first 32° F minimum temperature in the fall. For example, in Grass Valley we may see the first fall frost as early as November 20. This is just an estimate — as from past experience, frost may come any time in the fall. Therefore, if you count back 6 to 8 weeks, and depending on the variety of vegetable planted, the best time to direct sow seeds for winter crops could be between the end of August until the end of October. Brassicas may be started indoors well before the first fall frost, and can be transplanted in the beds in ground as starts in September.
It’s important to consider microclimates on your property – these are areas where local terrain may sharply change, causing pockets of very cold air, or warming hilltops due to rising warm air. Walls and solid barriers or fences may also cause changes in temperatures. Wind and shaded areas may also affect the temperature of a growing area. Once the planning is done, the new plantings may need some protection, at first from heat (although the seeds/seedlings will benefit from warmer soil initially) and later, they may need protection from the cold.
For more information about planting a winter garden, consider what you want to grow and what plants are considered cool-season vegetables; find out when and where to start your cool season crops and how to build healthy soil with cover crops. Season extenders and other aspects of cool season gardening are also important considerations.