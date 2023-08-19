Cool season vegetables

Cool season vegetables can be planted now for winter gardens.

 Credit: UCANR file photo

And just like that, the fair is over, August is almost a wrap, and it is still pretty hot outside. What’s this about a winter garden?

As the days grow shorter (sorry) and evening temperatures begin to fall, this is a good time to consider re-planting or starting a winter garden with cool season vegetables. Growing and maturing best when the temperatures are between 55° and 75°, cool season vegetables include some winter-hardy varieties that are easy to grow and full of nutritional value including vitamins C, A and K. Many tolerate light frost when mature, and some even sweeten with frost – especially kale, Brussel sprouts and cabbage. Other common cool season crops include beets, broccoli, chives, carrots, cauliflower, Swiss chard, leek, lettuce, garlic, onion, parsnips, peas, radishes, spinach, and turnips.