Popcorn flowers blanket hillsides at Penn Valley ranch.

 Photo by Ann Wright

With the recent, welcome warmer weather and abundant moisture this year, there has been a good deal of excitement about superblooms. Prior to moving to Nevada County, we lived in the high desert of southern California where there were a couple of expected heralds to spring activities: one, the opening day of baseball, the other — the poppy bloom. Although most years were not superblooming years, it was always a wonderful sight to see masses of dazzling orange colors painting local fields. Mixed with the purples of lupine and the hot pinks of filaree, the palate was over the top. Here, the arrival of wildflower season is equally exciting with hope that we have our own “superbloom.” What exactly is a superbloom, and might we expect it here?

In a general sense, a superbloom is a phenomenon that happens every so often (over years) in arid regions, deserts and on hill sides where serpentine or volcanic soils reside. When conditions are just right — such as the amount and timing of rainfall, and the seed stores, annual wildflowers bloom in abundance with color palates that cause enthusiasts to swoon. According to a recent UC Davis plant science blog, (https://www.ucdavis.edu/climate/blog/superbloom-or-superbus) a superbloom occurs in a very wet year, after several dry years where seeds lay dormant and accumulate over several seasons. During a very wet year such as we have been experiencing in California, the seeds may all germinate, presenting a “super” bloom. Additional rain and cooler temperatures may also add to the phenomenon. Superblooms have been the center of attention this year as well as back in 2017 and again in 2019. Other factors that influence the superbloom is the explosion of non-native grasses which choke out native wildflower blooms. This along with human traffic effects the bloom patterns. If you plan to visit wildflower locales, please don’t pick the flowers, leave no trace and stay on the trails.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.