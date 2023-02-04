A stroll around the yard on this cool late-January day, it is surprising to see some colorful blooming plants amidst the still leafless deciduous trees, and the now greening grasses coming up in the fields. One striking plant is the red-hot poker (Kniphofia uvaria), also known as torch lily or poker plant. Native to South Africa, this perennial thrives in zones 5 through 9, and is a member of the lily (Liliaceae) family, growing in clumps with long grass-like leaves. Most varieties bloom in late spring to summer, some types bloom into fall. It seems the poker plant in my rock garden is in a bit of a hurry for spring — it has several lovely red and yellow flowers, an inviting treat for humming birds and bees if any are brave enough to be out in the cold; deer avoid them. Although some recent nights have dipped down into the low 30’s at my Penn Valley home, the kniphofia stands tall, its warm red glow, perhaps keeping it happy.

Sometimes forced to bloom indoors, the paperwhites (Narcissus) in my yard were planted over the years, some obtained from a friend who rescued many bulbs from the road construction along Highway 20 a few years ago. Now popping up around the yard, these delicate white flowers also seem to be ready for warmer days. Paperwhites are symbolic of renewal and new beginnings, which is so appropriate for us this very wet winter.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener