A stroll around the yard on this cool late-January day, it is surprising to see some colorful blooming plants amidst the still leafless deciduous trees, and the now greening grasses coming up in the fields. One striking plant is the red-hot poker (Kniphofia uvaria), also known as torch lily or poker plant. Native to South Africa, this perennial thrives in zones 5 through 9, and is a member of the lily (Liliaceae) family, growing in clumps with long grass-like leaves. Most varieties bloom in late spring to summer, some types bloom into fall. It seems the poker plant in my rock garden is in a bit of a hurry for spring — it has several lovely red and yellow flowers, an inviting treat for humming birds and bees if any are brave enough to be out in the cold; deer avoid them. Although some recent nights have dipped down into the low 30’s at my Penn Valley home, the kniphofia stands tall, its warm red glow, perhaps keeping it happy.
Sometimes forced to bloom indoors, the paperwhites (Narcissus) in my yard were planted over the years, some obtained from a friend who rescued many bulbs from the road construction along Highway 20 a few years ago. Now popping up around the yard, these delicate white flowers also seem to be ready for warmer days. Paperwhites are symbolic of renewal and new beginnings, which is so appropriate for us this very wet winter.
Under the shade of the oaks, the Bergenias (Bergenia crassifolia) are flowering with bright pink clusters surrounded with large evergreen waxy leaves. Bergenia is in the family of Saxifragaceae, thrives in shade to part shade in zones 1-9, and is a winter bloomer. Bergenia needs moderate water during the summer and fall.
As days continue to grow longer and eventually warmer, colorful Anemone (Anemone corinaria) will begin to pop up. Part of the large Ranunculacea family of perennials, anemone are also known as poppy anemone or windflowers. These sweet little blossoms add hues of hot pink, lavender, purple and pink to the meadow garden. Arising from bulb-like corms (a solid stem structure covered with leaf scales), these late winter/early spring plants can be used in small cut flower arrangements or enjoyed as-is among the green grasses and Miner’s lettuce (Claytonia perfoliata). Other color in the winter garden is offered by the Lenten Rose, or Helleborus orientalis with pale pink flowers among dark green foliage. Interestingly, Helleborus is also in the Ranunculacea family, grows in zones 2b to 10, and blooms in winter.
There are so many plants to add interest and color to the garden. Others that may be planted now (as weather permits) include alstroemeria, bleeding heart (Dicentra spp.) campanula, catmint (Nepeta spp.), coral bells (Heuchera spp.) and pansies (Viola spp.). Bare-root roses, trees, lilacs can be planted now in most areas; in lower elevations artichokes, asparagus, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries can be planted now.
Other tasks for February in the garden include cutting back woody-stemmed plants (such as Artemisia, butterfly bush, and fuchsia). Dormant oil can be sprayed on trees and plants to smother over-wintering insects such as aphids, mites and scales. Completely coat the branches and trunks of trees.
The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are looking forward to spring. Our public workshops begin today. Join us at 10 a.m. for “Gardening for Birds” at a new location for our winter workshops — the Veteran’s Memorial Hall at 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The workshops will be held upstairs in the Remembrance Room (there is elevator access). This session will focus on gardening specifically for our local native birds so you can create bird-friendly habitat right in your own back yard. We’ll show you how to transform your outdoor space to attract new bird species and give them what they need to thrive. Whether you have a small garden patch, or a few acres, there are many ways to make welcoming, natural spaces for birds, using beautiful native plants that your birds will love.
On February 18, a new workshop “Best Practices of Great Gardeners” will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon — at the same Veteran’s Hall location. Over time, gardeners refine their practices in their yards for many reasons: to make the work outside easier on their bodies, to grow and nurture more sustainable landscapes, and to utilize new practices learned. With so many gardeners in our community, we’ve collected and seek to share the best practices of great gardeners so we all can benefit from their knowledge and experience gained over decades. Come and see if you are interested in implementing these practices in your yard!
Our 2023 event and workshop calendar is available on our website at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ and our Hotline is now available for general or garden questions. Call 530-273-0919. On Tuesdays, a Master Gardener is in the office from 9am to noon at 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley (first floor).
Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener