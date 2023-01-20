AnimalSave and Sierra Friends of Tibet will host an animal blessing on Jan. 29 by the visiting Monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in the Tibetan Refugee Settlement in Southern India, according to a press release.
The organization will again have the honor of being the recipient of a ceremonial blessing by the Monks at the AnimalSave Center, the release states. The blessing for prosperity, healing and happiness will include the buildings, staff and volunteers, and the cats housed in the Cat Adoption Room and Penny’s Place Cat Sanctuary, according to the release.
The Monks will perform a ritual ceremony that is open to the public in Humane Education from 1 to 2 p.m., the release states. An extended blessing of community pets will follow from 2 to 3 p.m., according to the release, where the Monks will perform individual blessings for your furry or feathered pets. A $5 to $20 suggested donation will help the monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food and building maintenance, the release states.
To ensure the safety of the animals, well-behaved dogs must be on well-fitting collars or harnesses and leashes, the release stated. Cats, rabbits and birds must be in very secure carriers. There is no exception to this requirement. AnimalSave can also accommodate larger animals that remain in a trailer, the release states. Contact carolyn@animalsave.org if you have a larger animal you would like to bring, so volunteers can prepare for that and give further information.
If your pet does not travel well or has crossed the Rainbow Bridge, you can bring your favorite photograph and the Monks will bless that, according to the release.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Blessing of the Animals at the AnimalSave Center WHERE: AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Sunday, January 29 TIMELINE: 1-3 p.m. 12:45 – 1 p.m.: Blessing of AnimalSave buildings 1 – 2 p.m.: Ritual Ceremony in Humane Education (open to the public) 2 – 3 p.m.: Individual blessing of private animals