 Submitted photo

AnimalSave and Sierra Friends of Tibet will host an animal blessing on Jan. 29 by the visiting Monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in the Tibetan Refugee Settlement in Southern India, according to a press release.

The organization will again have the honor of being the recipient of a ceremonial blessing by the Monks at the AnimalSave Center, the release states. The blessing for prosperity, healing and happiness will include the buildings, staff and volunteers, and the cats housed in the Cat Adoption Room and Penny’s Place Cat Sanctuary, according to the release.